CONWAY — Police Wednesday released the name of a dead man found in a small pond in North Conway last month.
On June 30, at 2:35 p.m. officers from the Conway Police Department as well as members of the North Conway Fire Department and Action Ambulance responded to a report of an unresponsive person in the pond located behind Eastern Slope Inn in North Conway, said Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott in a press release sent to the Sun Wednesday.
"Upon arrival the body of a male subject later identified as Cipriano Ramirez, 36, Providence, R.I., was recovered from the pond,"Kelley-Scott. "The cause and manner of death has not yet been determined by the office of the Chief Medical Examiner, however, based upon the investigation, the Conway Police Department does not have any cause for concern over public safety."
The pond is located 200 feet to the west of the 38-room Whitaker House on the inn property by the resort’s lower public parking lot.
At the time, Police Chief Chris Mattei said that the man was not staying at the Eastern Slope Inn.
An on scene hotel guest, who asked to remain anonymous, told Sun photographer Rachel Sharples while he didn’t notice anything when he tried fishing in the pond at around 11 a.m., later, he noted another man and a young boy coming back up from the pond with fishing poles.
Chatting with the pair about his lack of luck, the guest said the man responded there were no fish, but there was a dead body floating in the pond.
The guest said they told him it was a man’s body wearing an orange shirt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.