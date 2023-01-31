Settlers Green's attorney Kelly L. Ovitt Puc of Sulloway and Hollis in Concord explains Setters' petition sign ordinance to the Conway Planning Board on Jan 26. Sun reporter Tom Eastman is seen taking notes in the background. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
CONWAY — Planning board members voted to support a proposed sign ordnance change proposed by Settlers Green aimed at preserving public art.
At the Jan. 3 selectmen’s meeting, Deputy Town Manager Paul DegliAngeli announced the town had sent letters to both Settlers and Leavitt’s Country Bakery announcing that enforcement is beginning on oversized signs. Both businesses had been cited by the town code enforcement officer.
Settlers has public art pieces on its property, and Leavitt’s has a large mural of pastries that was created by high school students.
Meanwhile, Settlers has launched a petitioned warrant article to change the definition of a sign. The article will be voted on at the polls in April.
The petition reads: “To see if the Town will change the definition of the term ‘sign’ in Section 190:31 of the Conway Zoning Ordinance to exempt from the size and other municipal regulation (a) murals, paintings and works of art which do not expressly advertise products or services and (b) ‘signs’ that are not visible from a public roadway.”
The planning board last Thursday held a public hearing on Settlers’ proposed ordinance. At the end of the discussion, a majority of planning board members backed Settlers’ proposed change. This means at the April 11 town vote, residents will see the planners recommended the article by a 4-3 vote. Mark Hounsell, Erik Corbett, Eliza Grant and Bill Barbin were in favor, and chair Ben Colbath, vice chair Ailie Byers and selectmen’s representative Steve Porter were opposed.
Settlers attorney Kelly L. Ovitt Puc of Sulloway and Hollis in Concord said Jan. 3, “What we’re trying to do is make a reasonable adjustment, so that the signs that were intended to be regulated, are regulated, and the signs that weren’t intended to be regulated, aren’t regulated, (as it is) really public art.”
Colbath asked why Settlers didn’t propose a “mural ordinance” and she said doing that wouldn’t address the issue, which is the sign ordinance.
Hounsell supported Settlers’ proposal because “this brings better clarity and helps us to recognize that our murals are significantly different than the commercial signs, and as such, they shouldn’t be treated the same.”
Code Enforcement Officer Jeremy Gibbs told the board in a letter he thinks Settlers’ proposal would make the sign ordinance unenforceable. “How do you determine the primary purpose without looking at the content?” asked Gibbs. “As you may or may not know, content-based enforcement has been ruled by the U.S. Supreme Court to be a violation of the First Amendment. I respectfully request you to carefully consider your decision to support or not support this warrant article.”
Colbath said he likes the art at Settlers but their article “muddies the waters” of town regulations.
Town Attorney Jason Dennis said if Settlers’ article were to pass, his opinion is that Leavitt’s would be protected, too, because the primary purpose of the mural was as an art project, though that’s debatable.
“My legal opinion is that if this passes, Leavitt’s sign could stay. That is subject to interpretation. And so it fixes some problems, it creates different problems, just as does anything in zoning,” said Dennis.
This raised questions for Colbath. “Sounds like you just opened the door for Applebee’s to (have) a bunch of cheeseburgers (painted) down the side of their buildings by the high school students,” he said, adding AutoZone then could have high school students paint spark plugs all over their building.
Dennis said that’s not necessarily true as the students approached Leavitt’s, not the other other way around. He added that the Institute of Justice, a national non-profit, said the sign ordinance “infringes upon the First Amendment to the United States Constitution by regulating speech based on its content and not regulating signs based on time, place and manner.”
Dennis said Settlers was told the alleged signs were signs in 2017 but that was never enforced.
