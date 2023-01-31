Settlers attorney Kelly L Ovitt Puc 12623

Settlers Green's attorney Kelly L. Ovitt Puc of Sulloway and Hollis in Concord explains Setters' petition sign ordinance to the Conway Planning Board on Jan 26. Sun reporter Tom Eastman is seen taking notes in the background. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — Planning board members voted to support a proposed sign ordnance change proposed by Settlers Green aimed at preserving public art.

At the Jan. 3 selectmen’s meeting, Deputy Town Manager Paul DegliAngeli announced the town had sent letters to both Settlers and Leavitt’s Country Bakery announcing that enforcement is beginning on oversized signs. Both businesses had been cited by the town code enforcement officer.

