Bakery owner Sean Young (second from right) speaks at the Leavitt's Country Bakery press conference to annouce a federal lawsuit against the town of Conway on Jan. 31. From left: Cooper Cargill Chant Attorney Jake Crabbs, Institute for Justice Litigation Fellow Betsy Sanz, bakery owner Sean Young, Institute for Justice Senior Attorney Rob Frommer. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — Leavitt’s Country Bakery’s owner announced Tuesday he is bringing a federal lawsuit against Conway, alleging the town is violating the business’ First Amendment right to keep a mural depicting various pastries above its building. The suit was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Concord by local attorney John Crabbs of Cooper Cargill Chant in North Conway and lawyers Robert Frommer and Elizabeth Sanz from the Arlington, Va.-based public-interest Institute for Justice.
Leavitt’s owner, Sean Young, Frommer and Sanz held a news conference in front of the Conway bakery at around 11 a.m. Tuesday. The announcement was covered by media outlets that included NHPR, WGME-Channel 13 and WMUR-Channel 9, organizers said.
Last June, about a week after the mural went up, Conway Assistant Code Enforcement Officer Jeremy Gibbs determined it was an illegally large sign that violated town zoning ordinances. Later, despite public outcry, the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment denied Young’s request for a variance to keep the mural up.
The town says based on the size of Leavitt’s building, the sign should be about 22 feet square feet, but the mural is 91 square feet.
Speaking Tuesday in front of the mural, Sanz said: “The town has said that this is a sign, not a mural. And that matters because in Conway, signs are regulated but murals are not.”
She said the town says it is a sign because it depicts products that the bakery sells. If the bakery had a mural depicting mountains, the art would be allowed. The art also could have been legal if placed at the farmstand next door as it doesn’t sell baked goods.
“This logic is silly, but it has serious consequences, for the town has now threatened enforcement against the mural,” said Sanz, adding that Young faces fines of $275 every day, even criminal charges.
“That is unconstitutional. This mural is art that is protected by the First Amendment and that is true whether it features real mountains or doughnut mountains.”
The lawsuit asks for a judgment that the town’s “discrimination against murals” is unconstitutional; a preliminary judgment preventing the town from enforcing its zoning code against Leavitt’s; a permanent injunction asking for the same, $1 in damages for “violations of the plaintiff’s constitutional rights”; attorney’s fees; and any other relief “deemed just and proper.”
The suit says the town has no “substantial, important or compelling government interest” in regulating the sign as it’s not a safety hazard.
Young said last spring he learned that the Kennett High Art students were seeking have a venue for a class project and he thought he could give them the perfect place.
“We do a lot for the community and the town, so we thought we would love to get involved with the high school,” said Young, adding the sign was well received and made the local news.
“Then about a week later, a local code enforcement officer came and said that it’s not art ... that it was a sign and it needed to come down.”
Young’ said he got angry when he learned the town acknowledged in 2006 the sign ordinance was “unconstitutionally vague.”
“I’m here to stand up for the local students, for artists everywhere,” said Young. “I don’t think the government should be allowed to tell them what to do with their art. We are not going to be bullied by the town officials who are trying to impose a ordinance on us. And I think the First Amendment is the cornerstone of democracy.”
Young said he bought Leavitt’s only a year and a half ago and the bakery isn’t even profitable yet. He said Ray and Beth Leavitt had run the business for more than 40 years. In 2022, WMUR viewers named Leavitt’s as the best doughnuts in New Hampshire.
Young said the town gave Leavitt’s until Feb. 3 to take the mural down and then will start fining the business. But Frommer said the lawsuit asks a federal judge to bar the town from trying to take action against Leavitt’s while the case proceeds.
Frommer said the judge is likely to grant their requests within days. Asked about a warrant article petitioned by Settlers Green to rewrite the sign ordinance (see related story), Frommer said, “To be honest, this issue is larger than the article put forward by Settlers. ... It still leaves the board with deciding what the primary purpose of a sign is.”
NHPR asked if Leavitt’s should have asked the town for permission to put up the sign.
Frommer said the town had many opportunities to relent, but Leavitt’s never shouldn’t have had to get permission in the first place. “The whole point of the First Amendment is that we don’t have to ask government officials for permission before we get to speak; we get to be the ones to decide what to say or what to paint,” he said.
“We don’t have to go on bended knee and say ‘Can I pretty pleased paint a doughnut mural?’” said Frommer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.