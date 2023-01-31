01-31-23 Leavitt's PC young widest

Bakery owner Sean Young (second from right) speaks at the Leavitt's Country Bakery press conference to annouce a federal lawsuit against the town of Conway on Jan. 31. From left: Cooper Cargill Chant Attorney Jake Crabbs, Institute for Justice Litigation Fellow Betsy Sanz, bakery owner Sean Young, Institute for Justice Senior Attorney Rob Frommer. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Leavitt’s Country Bakery’s owner announced Tuesday he is bringing a federal lawsuit against Conway, alleging the town is violating the business’ First Amendment right to keep a mural depicting various pastries above its building. The suit was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Concord by local attorney John Crabbs of Cooper Cargill Chant in North Conway and lawyers Robert Frommer and Elizabeth Sanz from the Arlington, Va.-based public-interest Institute for Justice.

Leavitt’s owner, Sean Young, Frommer and Sanz held a news conference in front of the Conway bakery at around 11 a.m. Tuesday. The announcement was covered by media outlets that included NHPR, WGME-Channel 13 and WMUR-Channel 9, organizers said.

