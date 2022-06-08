CONWAY — Selectmen Tuesday decided that several paving projects canceled last month due to rampant inflation can now be put back on the schedule for this year due to help from local lawmakers.
At the May 31 meeting, Town Manager Tom Holmes said although about $40,000 was added to the town’s proposed operating budget at deliberative session in March, the $12,754,558 operating budget voters passed in April still can’t accommodate paving roads and running trucks.
Public Works Director Andrew Smith further explained said the budget for diesel fuel and gas for the town and school buses is in the highway department’s line item. The town and school had spent $120,000 of its $160,000 budget leaving little room for snow plowing money because when town buys fuel from the town, the revenue goes into the general fund it can’t be spent again without voter approval. So, selectmen voted to cancel paving jobs on Davis Hill, Meeting House and Woodland Grove and discontinue the paving in progress on Forbes Drive/Randall Farm Road.
At the June 7 meeting, Town Manager Tom Holmes said the situation has changed due to help from the state. He was informed of this via email by Rep. Karen Umberger (R-Conway).
“(Umberger) let me know that at the legislative level, they approve additional funds for roads and bridges, every county in the state. And Conway’s share is going to be $216,827 for roads and for bridges $250,754,” said Holmes. “So we can expect that money sooner rather than later and it is written in such a way that we could send it this year.”
Smith said the state money is enough to cover Davis Hill and Woodland Grove, and continue the paving in progress on Forbes Drive/Randall Farm Road. But there still wouldn’t be enough money for Meeting House Road.
Selectmen voted unanimously to rescind their previous decision to cancel the paving work for all the roads but Meeting House Road, meaning paving won’t happen this year on Meeting House Road.
“Kudos to our delegation and the legislation for coming up with this funding for us,” said selectman John Colbath. “We need it, obviously.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.