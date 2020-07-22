OSSIPEE – A Conway man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for providing drugs to his sister who later overdosed and died.
Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius sentenced Joseph Vincent, 30, formerly of East Conway to four to eight years in prison after he pleaded guilty to violation of the controlled drug act, death resulting. Two years off the minimum sentence shall be suspended if he completes an intensive drug treatment program.
"The County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi and the Carroll County Attorney’s Office believes that people who have substance use disorders need to receive treatment, but when their substance use leads to dealing drugs and the loss of life, they need to be held accountable for that," said a statement from the Carroll County Attorney's Office.
According to Vincent's September 2019 indictment, the crime was committed on April 22, 2018.
The indictment signed by Deputy County Attorney Steven Briden states: "The defendant Joseph Vincent knowingly dispensed a controlled drug pursuant to N.H. RSA 318-B:2; which caused the death of another when, but for the injection, inhalation or ingestion of the substance, the death would not have occurred and where the death was not too remote from the occurrence or too dependent upon another's conduct, unrelated to the injection, inhalation or ingestion of the substance to have a just bearing on a person's liability.
"To wit, the defendant dispensed fentanyl to Tracey Baranski; and Tracey Baranski subsequently injected that fentanyl, causing her to die from acute fentanyl toxicity."
Baranski was 41 when she died, according to her obituary. The obituary that ran May 1, 2018, in The Conway Daily Sun listed Joseph Vincent as her brother.
Vincent on Tuesday also pleaded guilty to a count of felon in possession of a dangerous weapon for being caught with a switchblade in North Conway in September of 2019. He was given a two to four year state prison sentence and 285 days of pretrial confinement.
The death resulting sentence will be served after he serves the felon in possession of a weapon charge. In total he may serve six to 12 years but two years might be taken off the minimum.
He was also given a 7.5 to 15-year state prison sentence that was suspended for 10 years for possession of five or more grams of fentanyl after having a prior drug conviction.
Briden stated that, “The Carroll County Attorney’s Office is glad that Mr. Vincent has taken responsibility for his actions, and we hope that he uses his incarceration to seek out substance abuse treatment and to make serious changes in his life so that he doesn’t repeat his criminal behavior when he is released.”
