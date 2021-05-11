FRYEBURG, Maine — A Conway man died of an apparent medical issue following a single-car crash on May 8 on Bridgton Road (Route 302).
Fryeburg police and rescue received a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle accident last Saturday at about 2:30 p.m.
According to Fryeburg Police Lt. Mike McAllister, the investigation revealed that a 2004 Ford Explorer pulling a trailer driven by Robert Morse, 75, of Conway went off the eastbound side of the roadway next to the Pine Grove Cemetery and the athletic fields of Fryeburg Academy.
McAllister said the vehicle "came to rest at the hedge adjacent to the Pine Grove cemetery. Witnesses stated the vehicle pulled to the right off the road. The operator was having a medical emergency."
Assistance was given by passing motorist until Fryeburg Rescue arrived. Morse was transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
McAllister said Morse was unresponsive when EMS arrived and that it's unclear if Morse pulled over intentionally.
"The road was limited to one lane of travel and was controlled by the (Fryeburg) fire department," said McAllister.
Morse's friend Steven Smith said Morse was a snowbird who had worked as a foreman.
"I always liked talking to him about everything to do with construction," said Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.