CONWAY — Parades and fireworks are back this year after being put on hold throughout most of Mount Washington Valley in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The town of Conway will hold its parade on Sunday, July 4, at 1:30 p.m. It was shortened due to construction on Main Street, and it could be even shorter than usual unless more people sign up to participate.
“We’ve had seek people signup, but certainly not as many as we’ve done in the past,” Conway Assistant Recreation Director Michael Lane said Thursday . “We’re doing OK but would love to see more.”
The deadline to register is noon today. Lane said people can download the application (tinyurl.com/yknzaa2h) on the rec department website. Walkers and bike riders can reserve a spot by calling (603) 901-1139.
“We have a few floats, but not a ton,” he said. “We’ll have all of the normal fire apparatus from the local departments along with the American Legions.
American Legion Posts 46 and 95 will participate in the parade.
“If you’d like to walk in the parade, ride your bike or put a small float in, this is the parade for you,” Lane said. “I’m hoping we can get a lot of antique cars to participate.”
Due to road construction, the parade is scheduled to go from Hillside Avenue down Washington Street to the four-way traffic lights, then turn east to the Irving Gas Station and head north on Route 16 to the northern entrance of Conway Marketplace.
In the past, festivities moved to North Conway for live entertainment, but due to the pandemic, that isn't happening this year.
Fireworks, though, are a go at 9:30 p.m., launching from the North Conway Country Club.
Rec Director John Eastman said folks can still watch the fireworks from the park, but "we encourage people not to show up until at least 8 or 8:30 p.m. People are not allowed on the North Conway Country Club property.”
Though the weather looks good for the fireworks Sunday, the rain date is Monday night if necessary.
According to AccuWeather, at parade time, it should be 66 degree and mostly cloudy. On Sunday night the forecast is for 53 degrees with low clouds and just an 8 percent chance of precipitation.
Other patriotic festivities around the Mount Washington Valley area include:
JULY 2
In Tamworth on Friday, July 2, starting at 1 p.m. at K.A. Brett School, The Echo Tones will play music under the tent. There will be chairs available. Food vendors will include Cheese Louise, Lucy’s Ice Cream and Boy Scouts Troop 151. Fireworks start at dusk (rain date is July 10). This year, there will be no parade or other events on July 4.
Jackson Village is celebrating the holiday on July 2 with fireworks starting at 9 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled to take off from Jackson Village Park.
Fryeburg is scheduled to hold its Fourth of July fireworks at 9 p.m. on Friday, July 2. The rain date is Saturday, July 3.
The forecast, according to AccuWeather, for the Mount Washington Valley region on Friday night is for 54 degree, "cloudy; a little evening rain followed by a shower in spots late." The probability of precipitation is 57 percent. Check town websites and Facebook pages for the latest status of the firework shows.
JULY 3
The Gibson Center for Senior Services kicks off a two-day craft fair in North Conway Village from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The town of Gorham has a three-day celebration planned, which started Thursday. Gorham’s parade is scheduled for 2 p.m., starting at Dublin Street down Route 16 to Railroad Street. Following the parade, the classic car show will take place on the Common at 2:30 p.m. Gorham’s fireworks show will punctuate the three-day event on Saturday, July 3, starting at 10 p.m.
JULY 4
The 45th annual Bridgton 4 Road Race in Bridgton, Maine, starts at 8 a.m.
The Bridgton Public Library depends on contributions from this race each year.
“Maine has elected to keep the guidance simple … no need for masks outdoors,” said Race Director Bill Graham said. “This year’s race will have the look and feel of a ‘normal’ race with the faster runners starting in the two front groups. The rest of the start pack will be spaced according to signs for your average pace per mile.”
A kids' fun run is planned for Saturday at the Memorial School on Depot Street at 4:30 p.m.
Fryeburg’s Independence Day Parade is set for 10 a.m. (line up at 9:30 a.m. at the American Legion on Bradley Street) — floats, walkers, animals, bicycles, motorcycles, bands and more are welcome. For more information, call Rick Buzzell at (207) 935-3933. The parade route will be from Bradley Street onto Main Street to Portland Street and will culminate on Pine Street.
Ossipee Old Home Week is scheduled to culminate with two events on Sunday. The annual Independence Day Parade is slated for 10 a.m. on Moultonville Road. Ossipee plans a fireworks show in Constitution Park with festivities kicking off at 6 p.m.
In Eaton, rain or shine, residents and their guests are invited to a picnic and barbecue at noon at the Eaton Town Beach. Bring a side dish and beverages and a bathing suit, if you would like. Helpers are being sought to set the tables around 10:30 a.m.
In Bartlett, on Sunday at 11 a.m., the annual Hellen Hayes Independence Day Parade will travel from the Precinct Park (Black Fly Field) down Route 302. Participants should be at the field by 10:15 a.m. Judging will take place along the route. Register in advance at bartlettrec.wordpress.com. Cash prizes for floats ($150 for the top float), walkers, bicycles, animals, cars, unusual and other entries.
There won’t be any post-parade festivities in Hodgkins Park. Prizes will be mailed to the parade winners. The Bartlett Church will be selling homemade strawberry shortcake for $5, beginning at 10 a.m. at the side door of the church. All proceeds go to benefit the Bartlett Church.
The Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods has several events planned for hotel guests, capped off by fireworks. Due to COVID protocols, this year’s activities are not open to the general public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.