CONWAY — The Conway Area Humane Society made a cross-country trip last weekend to rescue 29 puppies from Texas.
In a Facebook video posted last Friday, Tim Westwig, CAHS executive director noted that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the local non-profit has continued trying to rescue animals in need from Southern states.
However, there have been problems with transportation. During the COVID-19 pandemic pilots have become less willing to fly.
“The pilot that was supposed to bring a bunch of animals from Texas was not able to do it,” said Westwig. “So the staff and volunteers here decided enough is enough — we are going to take this into our own hands, and we are going to travel down there and rescue those dogs from Texas ourselves.”
The animals came from “Operation Pets Alive,” which bills itself as a non-profit, 501(c)(3), all-volunteer organization striving to elevate Montgomery County (Texas) to a no-kill community.” Operation Pets Alive and Conway Area Humane Society have had a working relationship for years.
Driving down to the Lone Star State were CAHS Administrative Assistant Elizabeth Lord, 26, of North Conway and valley native Greg Prittie, 55, of Madison.
Prittie, who now works as a bartender in Laconia, worked at Moat Mountain Smokehouse & Brewing Co. in North Conway for 14 years.
Prittie and Lord met for the first time about a half-hour before they left last Friday afternoon. They picked up the puppies at a radio station in Montgomery, Texas, at 10 a.m. Sunday when the temperature outside was 100 degrees.
They returned from the 4,000-mile round trip early Tuesday after dropping off six of the dogs off at Lakes Region Humane Society in Ossipee.
They made the trip in the Humane Society’s 2016 Ford van.
Prittie said he heard about the opportunity to do the trip from a social media post made by a friend of Lord’s. He said the post said there was a need to do an “emergency pickup” for 29 puppies that were in a shelter just north of Houston. He responded to the post the night before they left. It was his first experience volunteering for the shelter.
Lord and Prittie didn’t know each other when they left but that changed during the trip, and they became fast friends.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better transport partner,” Lord said of Prittie, adding she felt safe with him and was pleased he didn’t mind taking care of dog messes.
Meanwhile, Prittie called the trip “life-changing“ because of all he learned about dog rescues from Lord. Prittie said he’s always adopted rescue dogs from shelters and presently has two — Max, an Anatolian shepherd-Great Pyrenees mix, and Argus, is a Great Pyrenees.
As a longtime dog owner, Prittie thought he knew a lot about shelters until he met Lord, who taught him about logistics, the paperwork involved with interstate dog transport and health certificates, and also the abuse that the animals sometimes suffer before they get to a shelter.
He called Lord an “inspiration to her generation.”
Both took turns driving while the other napped or navigated. They had to stop periodically to clean the crates, and give the puppies food, water and attention. They were able to take a break at a Fairfield Inn in Texas for about five hours. Prittie said he had to get up to meet AAA at about 7:15 that morning to get help changing a tire.
Lord said they don’t know the specific backgrounds of the puppies, but they either came in to the Texas shelters as surrenders or strays. The dogs themselves consist of many Labrador mixes, a cattle dog litter and hound mixes. They are between 8 weeks and 5 months old.
Because of the heat, time was of the essence in getting the young dogs to New Hampshire. “On the way back, it was non-stop,” said Prittie. “Literally, that van never got shut off for over 2,000 miles. Coming back, the dogs were the No. 1 priority.”
On the way to Texas, the two basically drove down along the Eastern Seaboard, then headed west. The roads were particularly bad from Florida to Texas, they said. So, on the return home, they took a route through other states like Arkansas and Tennessee.
Lord said even though the van was equipped with fans, the heat was sometimes unbearable.
Since they were coming back from Texas, a COVID-19 hotspot, Lord and Prittie have to quarantine for the next two weeks.
For the most part, though, Prittie said people they saw wore masks.
Westwig said it will be about a week before the dogs can be adopted. They have to be spayed, neutered and quarantined.
The Humane Society is raising money to offset the cost of the trip. Information about the fundraiser can be found on CAHS’ Facebook page and website.
The society paid $50 per animal to acquire them, plus there were transportation and hotel costs, and medical treatment costs for things like the spaying and neutering.
“We put $3,000 as the goal, but the actual cost of this is probably double that,” said Westwig. “We were trying to raise 50 percent of that but would be happy to raise 100 percent of it.”
Anyone interested in adopting a puppy can fill out an application by going to conwayshelter.org/adoption-application.
