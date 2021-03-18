CONWAY — The Year of the Book is in full swing at Conway Elementary School.
The school was one of five across New Hampshire and five in Vermont last May to receive a Children’s Literacy Foundation $25,000 Year of the Book grant for the 2020-21 school year.
In addition, the Conway Public Library, a partner of Conway Elementary, received $1,000 of children’s books through the grant.
On March 8, Conway Elementary School Principal Jason Robert and the school’s library media specialist Meg Murphy visited the library's executive director, David Smolen, to deliver the books.
Smolen explained the gift was made possible by the Children's Literacy Foundation's "Year of the Book" grant program.
“The library was very happy to help Conway El with their grant proposal in the form of a letter of support, as we are always looking for ways to collaborate with our partners in the Conway School District,” said Smolen.
“The library and the schools serve the same people, and these materials will help to support the work of our schools as well as help the library carry out its mission of promoting literacy and lifeline learning,” Smolen said.
Books delivered included: “Shadows of Sherwood,” “I Can Make This Promise,” “The Secret Recipe,” “Unbound,” “Ghost Boys,” “Daniel Finds a Poem,” “The Distance Between Me and the Cherry,” “See You in the Cosmos” and “Some Kind of Courage."
On Sept. 24, 2020, the Conway El Cougars kicked off Year of the Book festivities with a visit from Duncan McDougall, executive director of the Waterbury Center, Vt.-based Children’s Literacy Foundation, who brought gifts for everyone — lots of books.
“It was amazing,” said Robert, who applied for the grant. “It was a wonderful afternoon with Duncan.”
McDougall founded CLiF in 1998.
According to clifonline.org, each sponsored school receives:
• $25,000 worth of literacy programming and books.
• A wide variety of literacy-related programs that will take place during the school year, and several other forms of support.
• Ten new, high-quality children’s books for each student to keep and to select from hundreds of titles.
• CLiF support in arranging logistics, integrating low-cost literacy programs into the school year, networking with past and present school coordinators, and accessing additional CLiF resources.
The program targets schools with a high percentage of students scoring below proficient in literacy assessments and a high percentage receiving free/reduced lunch.
Students received their first books this week.
Robert said the grant was on his radar for more than a year. He applied for it in January 2020, with reading specialist Alicia Hill and library media specialist Meghan Murphy writing letters of support.
“This (has brought) a lot of great connections and access for us,” Robert said.
In addition to each student receiving 10 books, selected schools get to host visits from the more than 68 authors, illustrators and storytellers with whom CLiF works; options for writing, songwriting or cartooning workshops; free family literacy events; and special programming like field trips and visiting artists.
As for upcoming events, Smolen said the Conway Public Library will hold its annual “Touch-A-Truck” event April 21 from 10:30 a.m.-noon in the library park.
“Children and their caregivers are invited to come and safely explore town trucks,” the library's website stated.
“Don't forget your phones or cameras for taking adorable photos. Masks are required for all over the age of 3, and hand sanitizing stations will be on site. Brought to you by the friendly Town of Conway crew!”
