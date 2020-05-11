CONWAY — After voting was postponed several times from the original date in mid-April, Conway residents are set to go to the polls today.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the process will be a bit different.
In-person voting will take place from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at the town public works garage located at 1611 East Main St. in Center Conway, next to the Center Conway Fire Station. Under the drive-through voting plan developed by town officials, people will not have to get out their cars to vote. They will drive into a bay of the large town garage, where they will check in and receive their ballots.
They will then drive out the back of the building, park and fill out their ballot, using their own pen or a disposable golf pencil provided by the town. They will drop off their ballots with election officials as they drive out of the complex.
Residents have taken advantage of absentee voting rules that were eased due to the pandemic. Town Clerk Louise Inkell told selectmen last week that if someone wished to absentee-vote using the ballot box at the town hall entrance, they had to do so by 5 p.m. Monday.
But the absolute deadline is today. Those seeking to vote absentee may have their ballot brought to the polling place (town garage) by 5 p.m. However, someone else must be acting on their behalf.
"The point of an absentee ballot was that they do not want to be at the polling location," said Inkell.
In addition, the person delivering the ballot must show identification and sign an affidavit. In most cases the person must be an immediate family member. However, other agents can be chosen for residents of nursing homes and residential care facilities as well as disabled voters.
As of Monday at 1 p,m., 1,035 absentee ballots had been requested, of which 746 ballots had been turned in. Inkell called the response "pretty good."
Also different this year is the fact that voters are being asked to vote down several town-sponsored warrant articles. The reason is because the town is trying to save money due to revenue declines due to the pandemic.
On April 28, Town Manager Tom Holmes suggested that the following articles to add money to capital reserve funds be defeated: No. 9, $500,000 for infrastructure reconstruction; No. 10, $200,000 for highway equipment; No. 11, $160,000 for solid waste equipment; No. 12, $80,000 for landfill expansion; No. 13, $350,000 for maintenance of town buildings and facilities; No. 14, $95,000 for maintenance of facilities leased by the town; No. 16, $7,000 for recreation department vehicles; and No. 17, $70,000 for police vehicles.
Many are listed on the ballot as recommended as they were printed prior to the COVID pandemic. Now selectmen recommend they not be passed.
Voting down these articles would create a savings of nearly $1.4 million and would knock 80 cents off what the tax rate would be if they had passed.
This year's ballot also has several contested races. For a list of the candidates, see our endorsements in Opinion.
In addition to the above-mentioned warrant articles, voters will be asked to approve:
• Article 3, allowing for solar collection as an approved land use or approved use by special exception. Recommended by the planning board 7-0.
• Article 6, petitioned by the Mt. Washington Valley Housing Coalition to create an affordable housing ordinance. Recommended by the planning board 7-0.
• Article 8, asking to raise and appropriate $750,000 to finance the Main Street construction project. Most of this money will be reimbursed by the state. Recommended by selectmen 5-0 and budget committee 13-0.
• Article 24, calling for up to $25,000 to be spent on a short-term rental inventory. Recommended by selectmen 5-0 and budget committee 12-1-1.
• Article 27, requesting $160,000 for the purpose of maintaining buildings and facilities leased by the town. Recommended by selectmen 5-0 and budget committee 14-0.
• Article 29, to allow keno to be played in town. Recommended by selectmen 3-1-1. Not recommended by the budget committee 3-9-2.
• Article 30, authorizing selectmen to sell the town's former recreation facility (the Conway Community Building, formerly known as the old Pine Tree School) located at 1808 East Main Street. Recommended by selectmen 5-0 and budget committee 14-0. However, former Fire Chief Ray Leavitt has mounted a letter-writing campaign protesting the sale.
• Article 42, by petition, calling for the town to ask for an independent commission to redraw the state's political map. Recommended by selectmen 5-0 and budget committee 7-2-5.
There are also 11 articles on the school ballot; however, all eyes will be on Article No. 5, the proposed three-year teachers’ contract with the Conway Education Association.
The cost is estimated to be $133,498 for the first year of the contract (2020-21); $600,719 for 2021-22; and $315,516 for 2022-23.
It would create a larger step pay program for experienced teachers, going from 10 steps to 45, to help attract and retain experienced educators.
It also proposes a change to health insurance. Teachers proposed going from a $500 to a $1,500 deductible plan. At the moment, teachers receive a district-funded card to cover the deductible, but under the new agreement, the card would be eliminated in the second year of the contract.
“There are significant health insurance savings with this plan,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said. “It will cost people more money over time if we vote this down. We’ll save $493,000 in the first year (on health insurance), and when you compound that over three years, it doesn’t make sense (to vote it down).”
“We need to pass No. 5,” Conway School Board member Joe Mosca said. “We’re looking at huge savings in health insurance. If the article doesn’t pass, then the actual cost of health insurance will go up. The change in plans is about $600,000.”
Article No. 6, the proposed operating budget for 2020-21, comes in below last year's at $37,740,154 with $1,688,192 offsetting this amount from various grants or an overall decrease of 1.39 percent.
Voters last year approved an operating budget of $38,403,961. This year’s is $663,807 below that figure. The chief reason for the drop was a $652,495 decrease in health insurance.
Reporter Lloyd Jones contributed to this article.
