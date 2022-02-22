CONWAY — In Conway, the filing period to declare candidacy for the town and school offices opens today (Wednesday) and runs through Friday, March 4.
Sign-up can be done from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the town clerk’s office at Conway Town Hall, at 23 Main St. in Conway Village (except on March 4, when the hours will be noon-5 p.m. due to a morning work session).
Candidates must be qualified voters in the town of Conway. Fifteen town seats are opening up, along with three seats on the school board.
On the school slate, two three-year terms are up for grabs. Incumbent Joe Lentini is up for re-election, and incumbent Ryan Wallace won election to a one-year term last April to finish Cheri Sullivan’s term). There is also a two-year term on the ballot. Courtney Burke resigned due to a move from Conway, and Barbara Lyons was appointed to the seat in October.
On the town side, incumbent Carl Thibodeau’s seat is opening up. Thibodeau, who has served three terms, said Tuesday he was “undecided” about a run at a fourth term.
“I haven’t made up my mind yet,” he said by phone.
There are two three-year seats opening on the planning board (Bill Barbin and Sarah Frechette are the incumbents).
There is one three-year term as police commissioner (Bruce Ela is the incumbent). Candidates for police commissioner must have been a resident of Conway for at least five years immediately preceding the date of their election and cannot be a candidate for any other political office in Conway during their term.
There are three open library trustee seats — two three-year terms (Julie Laracy and Kathy Bennett are the incumbents), and one two-year term (Alan Shapiro resigned).
There are four three-year seats on the municipal budget committee (Michael Fougere, Frank Jost, Ellin Leonard and Bill Marvel are the incumbents).
There are two trustees of trust fund seats opening up — a three-year term (Mary Conlon is the incumbent) and a one-year term (Ted Sares resigned, Thomas Reed was appointed).
There are two supervisors of the checklist openings — a six-year term (Jean Simon is the incumbent) and a two-year term (Denise Leighton resigned, Thomas Reed appointed).
The deliberative portion of school and town meetings will be held next month. School meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 7, at 7 p.m. in the Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School.
Town meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 9, at 7 p.m. in the Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School.
Voting for officers and the town and school warrants will take place on April 12 at the town garage in Center Conway.
