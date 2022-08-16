CONWAY — Kingston businessman (and former District 3 Executive Councilor) Russell Prescott says if elected to Congress he will focus on balancing the budget to bring down inflation.
But during a recent visit to the Sun, one thing he preferred not to focus on was the events of Jan. 6.
Although it’s been over a year since members of Congress were sent running for their lives by a mob of people invading the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, to protest former President Donald Trump being denied a second term, Prescott said he hadn’t yet formed an opinion on whether the election was stolen or not.
This came after several moments of staring and silence when Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue asked, “Do you support Trump’s policies, and do you believe the election was stolen?”
By way of an answer, Prescott (who was seated with an entourage that included Shane McKinney, David Patch, Henry Mock and Lynn Presby), simply stared at Guerringue from across the conference table for almost half a minute.
“Yes or no? Do you believe the election was stolen?” Guerringue repeated, after which Prescott finally gave a response, saying he didn’t have enough information.
Earlier, he said, “I don’t think his election was stolen. But I don’t have proof that it wasn’t. I know in New Hampshire, I know what I did. I voted for the votes to be accepted for President Trump losing.”
Prescott is vying to be the Republican chosen by voters in the Sept. 13 primary to take on incumbent U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-Manchester) in November.
During his political career, he has beaten Maggie Hassan (now a U.S. senator) twice in Granite State elections, once in 2002 to retain his state Senate seat and again in 2010 when Hassan was the incumbent state senator.
According to his website, russellprescott.com, Prescott “grew up in Exeter and now lives in Kingston, has served five terms as a New Hampshire senator and was named Deputy President Pro Tem for the 2015 Legislative Session. ... As senator he represented Senate Districts 19 and 23, including towns from Newmarket to Plaistow and Derry to Seabrook.”
He was elected to the Executive Council in 2016 and served until 2021.
During the editorial board, Prescott said he is a believer in the Golden Rule.
“I did the most good that I’ve ever done in my entire life by treating others in politics the way I would like to be treated,” he said. “I challenge you to talk with Democrats in that in the Senate who I worked with, I challenge you to call them and talk to them.”
He is the owner/president of R.E. Prescott Co., a wholesale distributor and manufacturer of water treatment systems. He is a professional engineer who holds patents for products that remove arsenic and radon from water.
He said if there is a problem in Washington, it is too much spending. He said this will reduce the inflation that Americans are experiencing.
Prescott said he has experience cutting budgets in Concord. “When I did get to Concord, we had to decide what are the wants and what are the needs. And that is what I bring to Washington,” he said.
In response to questioning by Guerringue, Prescott said he supported many of Trump’s economic policies, which he said “lifted every boat in a rising economy” but he said he didn’t agree with all of Trump’s outsized spending.
“I didn’t say that I agree with any policy that increases our national debt,” said Prescott. Asked what federal spending he would cut, Prescott said he’d look at revenue then decide what the nation could afford to cut.
“I’m sure there’s a bridge to nowhere in probably every bill that comes out,” said Prescott, adding he would buck the Republican leadership if they were spending frivolously.
Asked about social issues, Prescott said he’s pro-life and agrees with the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade but left it up to states to decide whether abortion should be legal.
“I want the states to be in charge,” said Prescott.
Along with his visit to the Sun, Prescott and his group also visited Zeb’s General Store, White Mountain Oil and The Lobster Trap restaurant
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.