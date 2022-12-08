JACKSON — Notes of sorrow filled the sanctuary of flickering candlelight as about 120 people gathered in the Jackson Community Church for a vigil Wednesday night to acknowledge the grief and trauma experienced by the valley following the deaths of two beloved young people.

The hourlong vigil, which was led by the Rev. Gail Doktor and the Rev. Mary Edes, included music from the Silver Lake Singers, readings by both pastors and the lighting of candles, all to recognize the sorrow and trauma experienced by the community.

