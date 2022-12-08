JACKSON — Notes of sorrow filled the sanctuary of flickering candlelight as about 120 people gathered in the Jackson Community Church for a vigil Wednesday night to acknowledge the grief and trauma experienced by the valley following the deaths of two beloved young people.
The hourlong vigil, which was led by the Rev. Gail Doktor and the Rev. Mary Edes, included music from the Silver Lake Singers, readings by both pastors and the lighting of candles, all to recognize the sorrow and trauma experienced by the community.
The vigil was organized to allow the community to come together to mourn 23-year-old Esmae Doucette of Jackson, who died in a domestic violence incident at the Dana Place Apartments, and 20-year-old James “Jimmy” Patrick McCarthy, also of Jackson, who perished in a single-car accident on Thorn Hill Road. Both tragedies took place on a Wednesday, Nov. 30 and 23, respectively.
“The community needed a time and a place to acknowledge what they have been experiencing,” said Doktor after the vigil. “There is an accumulation of grief and trauma and sorrow happening here, and we needed to give some space to it.”
“That’s what the Silver Lake singers helped us do, and what light and darkness can do for us. The number of people that came shows that again, it was needed,” she added.
In a welcome to participants, Doktor said: “This is intended to be a place where you can bring all the emotions that are rising up in you.
“This is a time for you to be able to acknowledge what you are experiencing and do so in community,” she said.
The a cappella melodies of the Silver Lake Singers, a Madison-based community chorus, were interwoven with brief readings and moments of silence during the vigil with themes of comfort, grieving and light.
The songs, which attendees were invited to join in singing, included “May Only Love,” “Fear Not the Pain,” “I Will Be Your Standing Stone,” “Comfort Me,” and “Nada De Turbe.”
During “All Through the Night,” all those in attendance took turns lighting candles at the front of the sanctuary. It took about half an hour for everyone to light a candle.
In one reading, Edes said: “There is darkness in the world; there is darkness in our lives. I cannot eliminate the darkness; I can only illuminate but a little with my very own flame, struck right by divine spark, struck right from within. We have come to this place to be together. Add your light to mine.”
Before the last song, Doktor invited all to write the names of loved ones who had died on small paper stars they were given, which the church was to place on a “tree of remembrance” outside the building.
The Silver Lake Singers closed with the song, “Here is My Home,” afterwhich the attendees quietly dispersed.
A trauma counselor was on hand for anyone who needed to talk about their experiences. Earlier, Doktor noted the vigil was separate from any memorial service planned by the family.
Starting Point provides free and confidential services to victims, and family members, and the community who have experienced or been affected by domestic and sexual violence, stalking, and human trafficking in Carroll County. Advocates are available 24/7 at (800) 336-3795.
The family of Jimmy McCarthy has set up a GoFundMe in his name to support people in the Mount Washington Valley facing trauma, with more information and a donation page at gofund.me/4ac759f4.
