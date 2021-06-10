CONWAY — Kennett High seniors will have plenty to do this weekend leading up to their chairlift graduation at the summit of Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway on Sunday.
A fun-filled day is planned for Saturday, highlighted by a banquet, complete with games, speeches and student awards, to be capped off by the second annual Kennett Karavan parade through North Conway Village.
Masks will be required only when boarding and disembarking from the chairlift during graduation on Sunday.
There are 181 students in the Class of 2021. Last year, 173 students from Kennett High and the Eagle Academy received diplomas.
“The big day is almost here,” KHS Principal Kevin Carpenter said by phone. “It’s been a lot of work, but it’s all going to be worth it; these guys deserve a day to remember.”
A letter that went home to students this week said, “We are very excited for the upcoming events leading up to graduation and want to share several important pieces of information leading up to our amazing mountain top ceremony,”
Each of the graduates received an email on Monday letting them know their specific time for boarding the chairlift. Graduation will begin at 8 a.m. on Sunday.
Superintendent Kevin Richard said there will be a special ceremony atop Cranmore on Saturday at 10 a.m. for one graduate — Kaele Boothby, who is going into the U.S. Air Force and cannot attend Sunday’s proceedings due to a preplanned scheduling commitment.
Of this weekend, Richard said Tuesday: “It should be two great days to highlight these seniors. I’m looking forward to it. It looks like the weather is going to be just right. Cranmore has been very gracious and so supportive throughout this whole process. They want it to be a day to remember for the Class of 2021, and I’m sure it will be.”
The past two weekends have seen temperatures fluctuate from the mid-40s to the mid-90s, this weekend should be more to people’s liking.
According to AccuWeather, the forecast for Saturday is a high of 74 degrees and partly sunny with just a 1 percent chance of rain. For Sunday, the forecast is a high of 76 degrees, some sun, then turning cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.
“I think we’re going to be OK,” Carpenter said Wednesday. “NOAA says there’s a 30 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. We should hopefully be all down by then.”
The festivities Saturday are slated to begin at 11 a.m. under a giant tent at the top of Eagles’ Way.
“Be prepared for activities such as a mechanical bull and inflatable obstacle courses,” the letter to the seniors and their families said. “Please wear comfortable clothes and shoes.”
“We’ll have six to eight giant inflatable stations set up with everything from obstacle courses to jousting,” Carpenter said.
He added: “We’ll also have a couple of food trucks up here along with Trails End for ice cream. This is something different that we weren’t able to do last year.”
Starting at 1 p.m., valedictorian Kathryn Hawkes, salutatorian Ava Jarell, along with Student Body President Ella Chandler and Senior Class President Celia Lynn will deliver speeches.
The event will be live-streamed on the KHS Stream YouTube Channel at tinyurl.com/4hn7x6f2.
The Kennett Karavan was a tremendous hit last year.
“The day was amazing,” said board member Courtney Burke at the July meeting of the Conway School Board. “I’ll throw it out there, could we do graduation like this again? The feedback I’ve received from the students and parents is they loved it.”
Burke’s words came to fruition when in April, Carpenter announced graduation on a mountaintop and the caravan were both returning.
“I think we’re going to be able to pull off a little bit more than what we were able to last year just because we know what we’re dealing with,” Carpenter said. The caravan will assemble at the high school with vehicles lining up on Eagles Way at 2 p.m. with a school bus at the front and one in the rear to keep the caravan together. It will travel north on the North-South Road and then cut across to Route 16 at Kearsarge Street. The caravan will drive around Schouler Park, then proceed south along Route 16 until they reach the stoplight by L.L. Bean, where the parade will disperse.
On Sunday, each of the graduates and their guests (seniors have been given six tickets) are assigned a specific time to arrive at Cranmore, no more than 15 minutes before their planned chairlift ride.
“We know people want to be there to be supportive and to see their friends, but we’re asking them to please refrain from doing so,” Carpenter said. “The time to see these seniors is during the caravan — come out and be loud and proud.”
Graduation is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.
Once each student reaches the summit of Cranmore, he or she will stop at the east bowl, be announced by Carpenter, presented with their diplomas, have a photograph taken and be acknowledged by Richard and Conway School Board Chairman Joe Lentini, then proceed to the Meister Hut, where another photo will be taken on the ledges. Then the student and his or her guests will head back down the mountain.
Richard said graduation will follow Cranmore’s COVID rules, which state, “Masks will be required when boarding the chairlift and unloading from the chairlift going up and down.”
Carpenter said faculty will be live streaming students receiving their diplomas on the KHS Streaming YouTube Channel at tinyurl.com/4hn7x6f2.
