CONWAY — A field hearing hosted at the Conway Public Library on April 19 by the N.H. House Special Committee on Childcare drew a crowd that aired concerns about child-care availability.
Appointed by Speaker Sherman Packard, the special committee is charged with proposing legislative solutions to address New Hampshire’s child-care crisis.
State Rep. David Paige (D-Conway), a member of the committee, set up the legislative field hearing at the library. Attending from the committee were state reps. Ross Berry (R-Manchester — chair), Jackie Chretien (D-Manchester), Rebecca McWilliams (D-Concord) and Paige.
Before the hearing, the committee visited Children Unlimited, a day-care center in Conway Village.
At the library event, which drew about 30 people, Berry noted he recommended holding the field hearings after 5 p.m. “because people who are parents and people who work in child care cannot make it at 10 a.m.”
Berry shared with the crowd he and his wife just had a baby and that they own a child-care center in Epsom.
McWilliams said she’s a mother of three young children. Chretien said she is a mother of three school-age children. And Paige is the father of two children, ages 6 and 8.
“We have amazing care here in the valley and yet every single center where my children attended, you could sense that they were all on the edge” in terms of being able to stay open, said Paige. “It’s a terrible thing. And it’s a fixable thing. And when I decided to run for office, this was one of the issues I really cared about.”
For the next hour and 20 minutes, the panel listened to comments and answered questions from the assembled crowd. First to speak was Selectman John Colbath, who also chairs the board of Vaughan Community Services of North Conway, which he says operates the largest day care and food pantry in the valley.
“I think the issue is being able to keep the day care open, afford to run it, to pay decent wages for people who have to meet credentialing,” said Colbath.
“Anybody who has children in day care wants them to have all the credentials that they need, go through background checks and the whole deal. So, to be able to do that, and then keep it affordable for for parents coming into it, we either run at a small loss, or we try to break even, but it’s not easy to do that,” he said.
Colbath said Vaughan received a lot of COVID-19 relief funds but that money is going away. He said a lot of day cares are going out of business.
Vaughan Learning Center Executive Director Heather Ouellette explained that the major issue is staffing. She said day-care workers are encouraged to get degrees, and once they do that, many move on to other fields.
Ouellette said the cost of Vaughn day care is on a sliding fee scale ranging from $150-$225 per week. She said the COVID money that they used to boost workers’ pay is going away, and it would be nice to charge more but parents can’t afford more.
“How do we continue to pay for these increased wages without paying it back on the families that are already struggling?” she asked.
Berry said the state is working on releasing a $3.6 million grant to help day cares retain workers.
SAU 9 Special Services Director Pam Stimpson said time is of the essence when it comes to providing state relief for child-care centers. She said young people are leaving the valley in droves.
“They are leaving because they cannot afford to live here,” said Stimpson. “I’d love to hear from you what you imagine five years from now so we can have an influx of families to rejuvenate the community and also an influx of preschool providers, care providers and educators.”
Former state representative Harrison Kanzler, who’s a young father, said he’s deeply concerned about the low pay child-care workers get.
He said the average annual salary of a child-care worker in New Hampshire is only $24,500. Because of that there is high turnover.
“That means a loss of staff, a loss of workforce, and that means a diminishment in services for child care, which is unfortunate,” said Kanzler, adding housing is consuming over 40 percent of workers’ wages, and child care could consume another 30 percent.
“It’s really difficult, especially in rural areas, for us to be able to maintain our workforce,” he said.
Berry said there are a few things in the pipeline to reduce the cost of child care, including increasing the ratios of children to staff. However, several audience members told Berry not to pursue changing the ratios because that would be bad for children.
The state average child-care worker makes $16.25 per hour, said Berry.
Attendees said local child-care workers make between $13 and $22 per hour but workers in Coos make as little as $9 per hour.
Emily Benson of Jackson said she used to work in child care and what’s needed is sustainable funding for child-care centers and more benefits for workers.
“How about health insurance?” she said. “If you have a program that meets a licensing standard, all of your staff will be put on — here’s real pie in the sky — the state health insurance system.”
She said another thing that’s needed is respect. She said when she left the field, a parent congratulated her on “getting a real job.”
Stimpson also said respect is needed. “I think we need to treat our child-care providers as the professionals that they are,” said Stimpson.
“It’s really an emergency right now. So it’s great that you all are here and listening. But I think we need to be more creative than just extra money, or, you know, these quick fixes, I think we really need to have hard, unique conversations,” Stimpson said.
