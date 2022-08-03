CONWAY — A North Conway woman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit theft in Carroll County Superior Court on Monday.
She is the last of a trio of perpetrators to be sentenced who were involved in an apparent drug deal gone wrong outside the North Conway Hannaford grocery store.
Olivia Pope, 28, of North Conway pleaded guilty to Class B felony conspiracy to commit theft over Webex in front of Judge Amy Ignatius. As part of the plea, a more serious charge of conspiracy to commit robbery was dropped.
The theft complaint reads, "Olivia Pope with the purpose that the crime of theft by unauthorized taking be committed, agreed with Cody Parmenter and Brian Parmenter to commit such a crime and an overt act was committed in furtherance of that conspiracy; In that Cody Parmenter obtained or exercised an unauthorized control of property of another; with the purpose to deprive the victim thereof; to wit: Cody Parmenter obtained unauthorized control of (the victim's) property: Olivia Pope having been convicted of two previous theft charges Nov. 3, 2014, and April, 4, 2017."
At the time of the alleged crime, Pope was reportedly pregnant with Cody Parmenter’s baby.
Ignatius gave Pope a three-month jail sentence that was suspended for three years. Pope also was fined $434. She must have no contact with either the victim or the woman he was with. She also must complete a substance use treatment plan developed by New Season Treatment Center in Franklin.
Of the sentence, Ignatius told Pope: "I think it's appropriate and sound, and I hope that there's never any repeat of anything even remotely like this again.
"But that's in that's in your hands and no one else's," the judge said, "and you want to be certain that you don't give the state any reason to ask for that suspended time to be brought forward."
According to a probable cause statement filed by Conway Police Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott, the victim was apparently an acquaintance of Pope’s and had been lured to the grocery store parking lot, which was next-door to where he was staying, to meet Pope.
The victim, who arrived at the the store with another woman, said that he was pistol whipped and beat up by Cody and Brian Parmenter, who he said were trying to get his property.
Pope told police she was trying to buy a "half-stick" of heroin and that the agreed-on price was $100. The plan had been for the victim to walk to the parking lot alone and she said she got "nervous" when he arrived in a car with another person, so Cody did the deal. Pope told police she was unaware Cody Parmenter had a gun.
"Pope said as far as she knew, all that Cody had with him was his cellphone," said Kelley-Scott.
Pope said Cody told her the victim snatched the money and when Cody tried to get it back, the other man began flailing around with a knife.
On July 6, Cody Parmenter pleaded guilty to criminal threatening and felon in possession of a deadly weapon.
He was given a year in jail with all but 217 days time served and the balance suspended for five years from July 6. He will be on probation for two years. He was also given fines totaling $2,480 that were suspended for five years.
In addition, he was given a three-to-six-year-state prison sentence was suspended for five years.
Brian Parmenter pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to commit theft, Ignatius imposed the negotiated sentence, which was a year in jail with all but 242 days suspended for three years.
