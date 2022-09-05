CONWAY — The annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony will again be held in Schouler Park in North Conway on Sunday, beginning at 8:30 a.m. and lasting less than an hour, according to organizer Steve Woodcock of American Legion Post 95.
The public is invited. State troopers, along with Carroll County sheriff’s deputies, will join the valley’s law enforcement personnel for the somber Sept. 11 commemoration.
All of the area fire departments and EMT staff are anticipated to attend and participate, said Woodcock, who will serve as emcee.
All attendees will receive a small American flag, donated by Post 95 and distributed by Irene Jacinto, Barbara MacKinnon and Denise Woodcock. In addition, representatives of the Kennett High School football team and coaches will be distributing a special event program sponsored by Minuteman Press.
Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City; the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.;. and the hijacking of Flight 93 and intentional crash in Shanksville, Pa.
The ceremony will begin sharply at 8:46 a.m. to coincide with the first plane crashing into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
“The passage of time sometimes allows us to forget or minimize the heroism of those that went to serve and those that endure its after-effects,” Woodcock said. “This brief service is one way to honor the memories and those that still serve.”
Close to 3,000 people were killed that day. There were over 25,000 injuries and the number of substantial long-term health consequences and deaths continues to rise even to this day 21 years later.
The Rev. John Hughes of the Conway Village Congregational Church will offer the opening prayer, followed by a rendition of “God Bless America” performed by Richard Goss III of Conway.
The ringing of the bells, in recognition of the four crash sites, will be conducted by Joanne MacKenzie, dispatch supervisor of the Conway Police Department.
Red roses will then be laid at the base of the flagpole in order of the crash sites, with the North Tower Flower (8:46 a.m.) presented by Mary Henly of Chalmers Insurance; South Tower (9:03 a.m.) by Karl Pfeil, Marine and Vietnam veteran; Pentagon (9:37 a.m.) by Steve Robinson, Navy veteran and Post 95 adjutant; and Shanksville, Pa. (10:03 a.m.) by Seigfried Noack, a Pennsylvania native.
Flowers will then be laid by representatives of local fire and EMT departments, followed by law enforcement representatives in honor of their comrades that were killed or injured in the aftermath of the 9/11 attack.
The last rose will be presented by retired Army Capt. Ray Gilmore of Bartlett in honor of all the military and civilian personnel who have lost their lives or become injured in the conflicts and wars that followed the 9/11 attack on the United States.
Local historian Carl Lindblade of First Church of Christ, Congregational will give brief comments, “Reflections of 9/11,” followed by a group sing of “America the Beautiful” led by Kennett High School Chorus member Izzy Lawson. Lindblade will offer the closing prayer, followed by the playing of taps by Stacy Sand.
