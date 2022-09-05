CONWAY — The annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony will again be held in Schouler Park in North Conway on Sunday, beginning at 8:30 a.m. and lasting less than an hour, according to organizer Steve Woodcock of American Legion Post 95.

The public is invited. State troopers, along with Carroll County sheriff’s deputies, will join the valley’s law enforcement personnel for the somber Sept. 11 commemoration.

