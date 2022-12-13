CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation recently announced that Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council had approved the nomination of William J. Cass to be the next NHDOT commissioner.
Cass will complete the term of former Commissioner Victoria Sheehan, who has accepted a new position at the Transportation Research Board in Washington, D.C.
Cass joined the NHDOT in 1986 and has over 35 years of state service with the NHDOT.
Prior to serving as assistant NHDOT commissioner, he held supervisory and management positions at the department, including Final Design Supervisor, Preliminary Design Section Head, Chief Project Manager, Assistant Director of Project Development and Director of Project Development.
Cass was a project managers for the largest project the NHDOT has ever under taken: the 20-mile, $800 million reconstruction and widening of Interstate 93 from Salem to Manchester, and was been involved with the project throughout its development and construction.
He is also actively involved on committees for the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, and the Northeast Association of State Transportation Officials.
He also was a bit of a familiar face in Conway, as he helmed discussions is about the fate of the Route 16 Bypass and the North Conway Rec Path.
Jac Cuddy of Conway, who was chair of the Citizens Design Review Committee that worked with the state Department of Transportation on the Route 16 Conway 9-A bypass, on the upgrade of Route 16 and on the vegetation and railroad trestle design for the North-South Road, said Cass was always supportive of community efforts.
“Bill was very appreciative and supportive of our work with the state and very open to communicating with our group, especially in the types of vegetation that was installed as a buffer between the North-South Road and the proposed corridor of the bypass,” said Cuddy.
Cass was also involved in recent years with working with the town of Conway on the right-of-way corridor for the MWV Rec Path that follows much of the middle section of the now discarded bypass alongside the North-South Road.
Cass holds a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of New Hampshire and lives with his wife, Colleen, in Laconia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.