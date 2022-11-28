CONCORD — The governor and Executive Council approved $9,873,605.40 in school safety funding for more than 200 schools across New Hampshire on Tuesday, following $3.9 million previously allocated this year and $43.9 million total since 2017.
Among recipients are John H. Fuller Elementary School in North Conway, Freedom Elementary, Jackson Grammar School and the Northeast Woodland Chartered School in Conway.
“New Hampshire is not immune to the tragedies we have seen unfold across the country,” said Gov. Chris Sununu. “This additional $10 million in school safety funding approved today follows $3.9 million approved earlier this year — a clear sign that New Hampshire remains as committed as ever to providing as many resources as possible to ensure schools are equipped with the resources and training to be prepared.”
Funding was approved for 335 projects throughout 249 schools (231 public and 18 non-public) and was authorized as part of the Security Action for Education (SAFE) grant application process.
“With the intent of improving security in N.H. schools, the Public Infrastructure Commission developed and approved a Security Action for Education (SAFE) grant application that public and non-public schools could use to apply grant funds for eligible projects,” Sununu wrote on Oct. 24 to Rep. Karen Umberger (R-Conway), who chaired the Fiscal Committee in the N.H. House of Representatives.
“The commission agreed upon three general project categories that would be eligible for SAFE grant funding: access control, surveillance and emergency alerting,” Sununu wrote.
“In order for a school to be eligible for funding, the proposed activity was required to fall under one of these three categories. Eligible projects were capped at $100,000 per school.”
Fourteen schools in Carroll County received a total of $761,450. John H. Fuller got $65,000; Freedom Elementary School, $99,000; Jackson Grammar School, $83,000; Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School, $33,450; Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, $30,000; Carpenter Elementary School in Wolfeboro, $11,000; Crescent Lake School in Wolfeboro, $20,000; Kingswood Regional High School in Wolfeboro, $30,000; Kingswood Regional Middle School in Wolfeboro, $50,000; Ossipee Central School, $35,000; Tuftonboro Central School in Tuftonboro, $55,000; Sandwich Central School in Sandwich, $100,000; Moultonborough Academy, $75,000; and Moultonborough Central School, $75,000.
“School safety is an absolute priority in New Hampshire, and this latest round of SAFE grants will work to ensure that schools are prepared and supplied with new technology and other advancements to enhance school safety and the protection of our children,” stated the Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut in the release. According to the release, schools submitted applications to the Public School Infrastructure Commission through the Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s Resource Center, which reviewed the applications to assess potential risk based on a scoring rubric approved by the PSIC.
It is the second round of SAFE grants approved in recent months. The Conway School District received $100,000 from $3.9 million in funds previously granted to 92 public schools.
