John Fuller school safety grant funding

The John H. Fuller Elementary School in North Conway received $65,000 in school safety grant funding from the state on Tuesday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONCORD — The governor and Executive Council approved $9,873,605.40 in school safety funding for more than 200 schools across New Hampshire on Tuesday, following $3.9 million previously allocated this year and $43.9 million total since 2017.

Among recipients are John H. Fuller Elementary School in North Conway, Freedom Elementary, Jackson Grammar School and the Northeast Woodland Chartered School in Conway.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.