ACKSON — I’m not squeamish. I’ve live-trapped raccoons, dispatched woodchucks and dealt with a variety of predators in the process of raising sheep, poultry and other livestock. I once walked around the corner of the turkey house and nearly bumped into a bear.
But looking eye to eye with a tomato hornworm invariably gives me pause. Hornworms are grotesque, in size, form and their capacity for destruction. Left unchecked, they can lay waste to tomato plants in short order.
Ironically, that same creature will morph into an eye-catching, fascinating hummingbird moth — the genus Hemaris, which also includes hawk moths, sphinx moths and a handful of others.
Like its namesake, the hummingbird moth is fast-moving, with a 2-to-6-inch wingspan that can move 70 beats per second, enabling it to fly up to 12 mph. In fact, you may have mistaken it for a tiny bird in your own garden.
But in their hornworm phase, they have an appetite for destruction, and unfortunately for us gardeners, they have lots of company in the insect world. Crop damage has been intensified by an extended lack of rainfall. “The dry conditions are acute,” noted UNH Extension Food and Agriculture Field Specialist George Hamilton. “As a result, insects are really active, and large numbers are moving into gardens and orchards.”
Warmer temperatures and resulting longer growing seasons are resulting in both an extended range for a variety of insects, as well as conditions that support multiple generations when once shorter, cooler summers meant only one.
Attracting insects definitely has a critical role to play, however, when it comes to beneficials and pollinators.
Pollinators come in all shapes and sizes but embrace a common mission — keeping fruits, nuts and vegetables in our diets by pollinating commercial operations and home gardens alike.
They are vital to the security of our food systems. Between $235 billion and $577 billion worth of annual global food production relies on their contribution.
Monarch butterflies are the poster child for pollinator protection, one of the most studied and photographed insects on the planet.
Famous for their seasonal migration, millions of monarchs makes their way across thousands of miles from the United States and Canada south to California and Mexico for the winter.
Habitat loss and fragmentation has occurred throughout its range, while herbicide use is fast destroying the milkweed that monarchs need to survive. A changing climate has also intensified weather events that affect monarch populations.
The monarchs’ plight parallels the current state of universally dreadful headlines, with each day delivering bad news, big and small. There’s the plight of the honeybee (a non-native species introduced to America by settlers in the 1600s), and the phenomena of colony collapse disorder in this country is a widely publicized dilemma. Less understood is the role of thousands of species of other native pollinators equally challenged and in decline.
A recently published study by the Center for Biological Diversity offered compelling data on the 4,337 species of North American and Hawaiian native bees, concluding that of the more than 1,400 native bee species with sufficient data to assess in the U.S., more than half are in decline. Nearly one in four bee species are at an increasing risk for extinction, according to the study, which identified urbanization, pesticide use, industrialized agriculture and climate change as key challenges.
A 2015 report by an international scientific consortium formed by the United Nations documented that many pollinator species are threatened with extinction worldwide, including some 16 percent of vertebrates like bats and birds, hummingbirds and the 2,000 other avian species that feed on nectar spread pollen as they move from flower to flower.
Serious efforts are underway by individuals and organizations worldwide to counter that trend. They take many forms, from school butterfly gardens to research projects at institutions like UNH.
In addition, New Hampshire Audubon’s McLane Center has a pollinator garden and virtual pollinator series. The Susan N. McLane Pollinator Garden, located at 84 Silk Farm Road in Concord, is open to the public from dawn to dusk and is full of native plants and flowers designed to attract pollinators.
The McLane Center is also having a native plant sale starting Saturday. The two-week event will open on the Bagley Pond website (bagleypondperennials.com). People can purchase native plants online, followed by a physically distanced pickup at the McLane Center Sept. 13 from noon-4 p.m.
Coming up locally, the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany is hosting an online (Zoom) program, “Monarch Conservation: All Hands on Deck!” on Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. As New Hampshire has included the monarch in its state wildlife action plan as a species of greatest conservation need, there are many ways for individuals, communities and conservation organizations to get involved.
This workshop will explore monarch ecology and life cycles, information on conservation actions for monarchs and other pollinators, and an introduction to citizen science programs to help monitor the species. Go to tinmountain.org the week of the program to access the Zoom link.
Perennials and native flowers attract native pollinators: They are rugged, with extended bloom periods, prolific flower and colors commonly preferred by pollinators.
In general, bees prefer white, blue, purple and yellow flowers, according to UNH horticultural specialist Cathy Neal, and of course hummingbirds thrive on red tubular-shaped blooms. Herbs are a great resource as well, including lavender, oregano, chives, bee balm and borage, attractive to honey bees and other pollinators.
In planting for pollinators, keep in mind that you are creating a habitat, and nature is messy. Perfectly neat yards do not provide the raw materials wild bees need to construct their nests. Small brush piles, areas with dry grasses and reeds, dead wood and other organic debris are a boon to pollinators of all sorts, as is a readily accessible source of water.
At the same time, there is a vast realm of insect species that while not pollinators, play a key role in a healthy growing environment, serving to keep other pest populations in check. They range from parasites like tachinid flies, which prey on cutworms, squash bugs and Japanese beetle to braconid wasps, which attack aphids and tomato hornworms, among other hosts.
Predaceous insects fall into this category, using various methods to find their prey. For example, many ladybugs (they’re actually beetles) are aphid predators and also feed on tiny caterpillars and insect eggs and other soft-bodied bugs.
Praying mantises have enormous appetites, eating aphids, leafhoppers, mosquitoes, caterpillars and other soft-bodied insects when young. Later they will eat beetles, grasshoppers, crickets and other pest insects.
However, there’s really not much good to say about the Japanese beetle. But although it may not seem intuitive, given the hordes that appear by mid-summer, these pests can be controlled by manual removal. Never will this destructive beetle be eliminated from the American landscape. Learning to live with them means managing not eradicating their impact.
This beetle was accidentally introduced to the U.S. in 1916. It was first found in a South Jersey nursery, and within 20 years it acquired the infamous distinction of being public enemy No. 1 in the garden.
In Japan, the beetle’s natural enemies keep its population in check, and it is not a serious plant pest. Here, however, the beetle found a favorable climate with an abundant food supply and no enemies.
By the 1970s, beetle infestations had been reported in 22 states east of the Mississippi River, as well as isolated hot spots in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Oregon and California. Today, along with being the nemesis of American farmers and gardeners, the Japanese beetle is the most widespread turf-grass pest in the nation. Efforts to control the larval and adult stages are estimated at $460 million per year.
Again, understanding their life cycle is key, including the fact that Japanese beetles produce aggregation kairomones (chemicals like pheromones) that send a signal to other insects. That messaging telegraphs the location of a food source, more beetles arrive, aggregate and eat.
A recent UNH study confirmed that removal of the beetles, even once per day, kept beetle populations low, resulting in less plant damage. It also indicated that evening removal was more effective than in the morning, and offered the hypothesis that if removed prior to nightfall, no beetles are feeding on the plants at night, eliminating the chemical signals that attract newcomers.
This does not mean picking beetles one by one, is a nearly impossible task. Homemade insect collectors are easy to devise, using two empty gallon milk cartons by taping the tops together, and slicing the bottom off of one of them. A shallow bowl filled with soapy water that the beetles can be knocked into is even simpler.
But using pheromone traps, those yellow bags on stakes, is an exercise in futility. Research confirms that this method will attract more Japanese beetles to your property than it could ever hope to eliminate.
Innumerable species fall under the heading of beneficials, but whether pollinators, predacious insects or parasitoids, they share common ground when it comes to food sources and habitat. As you consider your landscape, keep them in mind, knowing that their future is linked to our own.
There is a treasure trove of information available at the UNH Extension website (extension.unh.edu). Organizations have also emerged dedicated to sustaining beneficial insects. Among them is the Pollinator Partnership, which sponsors National Pollinator Week, and their website (pollinator.org) offers loads of resources, including educational tools and activities.
As is the case with so many issues, effecting change starts at the local level, and in this case, in your own backyard.
Ann Bennett is The Conway Daily Sun’s gardening columnist.
