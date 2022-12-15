CONWAY — Business leaders told Conway Municipal Budget Committee members Wednesday that paid parking in North Conway Village would be catastrophic, but the budgeteers had mixed reactions.
Last week, selectmen voted 3-2 to add $242,000 to the 2023 proposed operating budget to install paid parking. Selectmen's chair David Weathers and Selectman Steve Porter voted in the minority because they felt the funding should be in a separate warrant article. Selectmen Carl Thibodeau, Mary Carey Seavey and John Colbath voted for it.
If the plan goes through, the town would charge everyone but residents $2 per hour to park in North Conway seven days a week during the day. Residents could park for free with the purchase of a $5 pass. The parking program would be run largely via a phone app, but there would also be kiosks.
North Conway business owners has roundly rejected this plan, calling it a threat to their existence. Town officials claim paid parking could gross over $1 million and say they need to raise new revenues to offset property taxes.
Earlier in the budget meeting, Town Manager John Eastman explained that the proposed operating budget is about $14.3 million and represents an increase of about 12 percent, largely due to inflation.
Eastman said that if the town decides to do paid parking, along with a revaluation and an expanded building department (which could bring in more revenue), the town could reduce the 2023 tax rate by 10 cents. If the town doesn't do those things, the the rate could go up by 26 cents. The 2022 tax rate is $5.53 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
Zeb's co-owner Peter Edwards and Laura Cummings of White Birch Books, representing a group of local businesses called White Mountain Independents, came to the budget committee to express their ire over the paid parking plan.
Edwards said he was representing over 100 businesses in the village.
"If I sound rather energized about this, it's because I am. We are talking about the survival of many businesses in the village of North Conway," said Edwards. "This is a bad plan, it's ill-conceived, and I think the numbers cannot be justified."
The budget committee sets the proposed the bottom-line budget that goes to voters at deliberative session. Right now, the budget is proposed at $14.2 million.
Several scenarios could affect the fate of the parking plan. The budgeteers could cut the $242,000 from the proposed operating budget ahead of the March deliberative session. At deliberative, residents could change the operating budget figure. Then residents could nix the operating budget in April.
Edwards, who has counted every parking space in the village personally, doubts paid parking could really raise $1.1 million, as Public Works Director Andrew Smith has claimed.
"I think it's got everybody going gaga over it like they won the lottery," said Edwards. "I truly don't believe it's there."
He said he believes the revenue would be more like $386,000. He said there are about 300 "prime spaces" that would likely generate the bulk of the revenue.
The town is basing its projection off of 410 spaces. Edwards doesn't believe 50 percent occupancy average is realistic based on the cyclical nature of sales at Zeb's. He says traffic varies widely based on season and day of the week.
Also, the costs aren't known because the town hasn't selected a parking app vendor.
"So, it's whole program is really questionable in terms of its anticipated revenues and expenses from the net profit," said Edwards who believes paid parking would save someone with a $300,000 home about $90 a year.
Cummings said there are three criteria for successful paid parking, and North Conway doesn't meet any of them. First, she said, there's not a need to spur turnover. Second, there wouldn't be free spaces for employees/residents. And third, North Conway lacks public transportation.
Cummings said Concord makes far less from paid parking than Conway officials think they would make.
"It is like trying to fit a square peg into a round hole," said Cummings.
"They're talking about investing a quarter-million dollars into something that they have no idea what their revenues are going to be. ... I think the only people who are going to make the money in this scenario are the parking app people and the credit card-processing people. And I think the businesses are going to take a hit," she said.
Resident Mark Hounsell said paid parking plan is an opportunity to bring tax relief. According to Hounsell, it would reduce the local tax rate by about 6.5 percent, but without parking revenue, he said taxes would rise about 3 percent.
Budgeteer Stacy Sand was outspoken against the paid parking plan.
"I feel like we're picking on North Conway again," said Sand, adding that this plan would hurt valley residents as well as businesses.
"Even if you give me free parking, you're not giving free parking to the Tamworth kid who's coming up to the village to, you know, hang out in the park or get their licorice from Zeb's and their latte from the Met," she said.
Budgeteer Bill Marvel disagreed. He said the interest in paid parking picked up at the last deliberative session when it was suggested as a means to pay for bathrooms in North Conway Village.
"North Conway Village tried to get the rest of the town to give it a special amenity that was estimated at $400,000 (for the bathrooms). So, it isn't that different from the rest of the town to look to North Conway for solutions," Marvel said.
However, it appears the $399,000 that residents approved, by one vote, will be returned to taxpayers next year as the bathrooms weren't built.
Budgeteer David Jensen said the town has other ways to raise revenue such as increasing the cost of building permits. Earlier in the meeting, Eastman said building permits were way undervalued. Jensen said selectmen could raise the permit costs immediately
"It just strikes me as an immediate way to raise revenue without getting into the incredibly divisive problem that is being caused by parking," said Jensen.
Budgeteer Jim LeFebvre said paid parking should have been a warrant article.
Budgeteer Randy Davison, the school board's representative, said that because selectmen put the money in the budget, even if the budget committee or voters cut $240,000 from the proposed budget, selectmen could still move money around and do the program anyway.
Davison called on selectmen to remove paid parking from the budget and put it in a warrant article.
"I think it should have been a warrant article and let voters decide," said Davison.
Colbath explained why the selectmen didn't do it that way.
"If if we wish to go ahead with the project, and do it in a timely manner, it needs to be in the budget," said Colbath. "If we take it to a public referendum, if they vote 'yes,' we're way behind."
The budget committee may hold a meeting strictly about paid parking in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.