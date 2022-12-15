CONWAY — Business leaders told Conway Municipal Budget Committee members Wednesday that paid parking in North Conway Village would be catastrophic, but the budgeteers had mixed reactions. 

Last week, selectmen voted 3-2 to add $242,000 to the 2023 proposed operating budget to install paid parking. Selectmen's chair David Weathers and Selectman Steve Porter voted in the minority because they felt the funding should be in a separate warrant article. Selectmen Carl Thibodeau, Mary Carey Seavey and John Colbath voted for it.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.