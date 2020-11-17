CONWAY — Got your deer yet? Selectman Steve Porter almost got his — in an unusual way.
Porter was driving home in his wife Jacqueline’s 2012 Ford Fusion south on Route 16 Saturday evening after shopping at Walmart when an eight-point buck jumped from the west side of the road just north of the Saco Valley Overlook into the passenger side of the sedan.
“When it jumped in front of the car, we collided, causing great damage to the right front side of the car,” said Porter, who was uninjured.
He said he was able to pull over and called Conway Police, with Sgt. Jaymes LaPoint responding to the call. “It was a beautiful looking animal. I was going about 50 mph, so I’m shocked that the collision didn’t kill him. I’d say he was a buck — 180 to 200 pounds,” said Porter.
According to the Conway Police Log, Lapoint was preparing to dispatch the deer with his firearm when the injured deer suddenly got up from the pavement and clambered into the woods.
And that was the last Porter or Lapoint saw of it.
“As I was calling my wife (who is staying at their daughter’s taking care of their grandchildren in Missouri) to let her know about her car, there must have been 25 cars that went past — no one stopped to help, I’m sorry to say,” Porter said.
“But it was very dark,” he added. “I am debating whether to ask (Conway Town Manager) Tom Holmes or the state Department of Transportation about whether we need a light there.”
After police arrived, the Ford Fusion was towed to Macdonald Motors on East Conway Road in Redstone. Porter said their insurance company has declared the car “totaled.”
Dan Bergeron, a deer biologist for the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game, says the peak of the deer rut season takes place in mid- to late November.
He says deer hunters pay close attention to the rut, and “motorists are advised to do the same,” adding, “Deer are very active at this time of the year and have their minds on things other than traffic. Almost 30 percent of deer-vehicle collisions each year occur from late October through the end of November.”
In a typical year, an estimated 1,200 deer/vehicle collisions occur in New Hampshire.
N.H. Fish and Game advises to be especially cautious when driving at dawn and dusk, when deer are most active, and to remember that deer are creatures of habit. If you have seen deer crossing the road in a certain location, slow down and use caution when driving in that area.
If you see one deer on the road, keep a sharp eye out for others. If you see a doe, stay alert — her fawns or a rutting buck may be following close behind.
Regular firearm season for antlered deer started Nov. 12 in Bartlett, Jackson, Conway, Madison and Ossipee and nearby regions, and runs through Dec. 6. For more, go to wildlife.state.nh.us.
