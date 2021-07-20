JACKSON — After a rain delay Monday, the planned state construction project in Jackson and Bartlett began Tuesday, at least in Jackson.
Signs went up last week, and flaggers were in place Friday on Route 16 just above the Dana Place, where a bridge built in 1933 is undergoing major renovations.
The Jackson bridge (No. 92/130) is on Route 16 over the Ellis River (a half-mile north of the Dana Place), and the Bartlett bridge (153/108) is on Route 302 over Stoney Brook (right by Attitash ski area).
Collectively, the project is labeled Bartlett-Jackson 41989 by the state Department of Transportation. Although signage has gone up in Bartlett, no work has begun. NHDOT did not return calls by press time.
According to an email last week from Eileen P. Meaney, chief communications officer for NHDOT, the work at both bridges involves removing the pavement, inspecting the concrete decks and making repairs as necessary.
Two lanes of traffic will be maintained by narrowing and shifting lanes from side to side for some of the work. Alternating traffic will be used during portions of the work where there is not enough room for two lanes.
There will be signs to alert motorists to the varying traffic patterns, which will change throughout the construction season.
The intent is for all of the work to be done in 2021, Meaney said, but since the full extent of deterioration will not be known until the pavement is removed, and some of the work is weather dependent, it is possible that it will take longer.
The Jackson bridge was built in 1933 and rebuilt in 1981 and carries about 3,600 vehicles per day. The bridge is 50 feet wide (curb to curb) and 56 feet in length.
The Bartlett bridge was built in 1955, widened in 1996 and carries approximately 6,000 vehicles per day. The bridge is 35 feet wide (curb to curb) and 21 feet in length.
According to a presentation given to the Bartlett Board of Selectmen by NHDOT on Nov. 2, 2020, the Bartlett bridge deck and superstructure are in satisfactory condition, and substructure is in good condition, with minor spalling (crumbling) and efflorescence (formation of insoluble salts) seen in the concrete. Preservation activities include partial and full-depth concrete repairs and deck membrane and pavement replacement.
A similar presentation given to the Jackson Board of Selectmen last Oct. 27 noted that the Jackson bridge deck and superstructure are in fair condition and substructure is in good condition, with spalling and efflorescence seen in the concrete and stone bricks.
Preservation activities include partial and full-depth concrete repairs, deck membrane and pavement replacement, and cleaning and regrouting of stone facing.
R.M. Piper Inc. of Plymouth is the contractor for this $739,421 contract. Matt MacDonald is the state’s contract administrator. Joseph Adams is the project manager for NHDOT.
