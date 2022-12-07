CONCORD — State. Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) was unanimously elected Senate president on Wednesday by his fellow senators.
“Jeb Bradley is a leader and one of New Hampshire’s most effective legislators,” said Gov. Chris Sununu in a press release. “I look forward to working with Senate President Bradley over the next two years so we can continue the progress we have made over the last six years.”
“I am honored and grateful for the unanimous support of my colleagues,” Bradley said in a statement.
Later, he took a call from the Sun.
“It’s really an honor to be chosen by my colleagues to preside over this office,” Bradley said by phone.
Bradley listed the budget at his top priority moving forward.
“First and foremost,” he said, “we need a budget that meets the needs of New Hampshire. People are struggling, and the budget should protect the taxpayers and drive the economy as best as it can with no sales or income tax, as well as continuing to work on lowering energy costs and creating more workforce housing.”
Bradley succeeds Chuck Morse (R-Salem) as president of the Senate. Morse served eight terms representing District 22, which is comprised of the towns of Atkinson, Pelham, Plaistow and Salem.
“I know I have some huge shoes to fill,” Bradley said. “I’ll be counting on Chuck for a lot of sage advice, and I will take that advice, especially for five new members of the seven-member finance committee.”
Morse left the state Senate to run for U.S. Senate last summer; however, he lost in the Republican primary to Don Bolduc, who was beaten by incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan.
According to the N.H. General Court website, Morse “was elected the 130th president of the state Senate in December of 2020, having previously held the position from 2013-18. Those four terms make him the longest-serving president in the Senate’s history.”
On Nov. 14, Senate Republicans chose Bradley to be their nominee for president of the body.
That choice became official on Wednesday, which was Organization Day for the New Hampshire Legislature.
Pursuant to Part II, Article 3, of the New Hampshire Constitution, Organization Day always occurs on the first Wednesday in December. Important Organization Day activities include the election of the speaker of the House and Senate president.
Also Wednesday, House Speaker Sherman Packard (R-Londonderry) was re-elected as speaker of the House, 205-184, over House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm of Manchester.
Bradley has served as the party’s majority leader since 2010, except for 2019-20, when the Democrats won the Senate, but he was reappointed by Morse in 2020 after Republicans flipped the chamber.
Since New Hampshire does not elect a lieutenant governor, the Senate president also serves as “acting governor” whenever the governor travels out of state or is otherwise unable to perform the duties of the office.
Bradley has served in the Senate since 2009. He was elected to an eighth two-year term last month when he held off a challenge from House member Bill Marsh (D-Brookfield), 15,972-10,929.
Serving on Bradley’s leadership team are Majority Leader Sen. Sharon Carson (R-Londonderry); President Pro Tempore Sen. James Gray (R-Rochester); Assistant Majority Leader Sen. Dan Innis (R-Bradford); Majority Whip Sen. Regina Birdsell (R-Hampstead); and Assistant Majority Whip Sen. Ruth Ward (R-Stoddard).
Also Wednesday, Bill Cass was named transportation commissioner, and Dave Scanlan was elected to another term as speaker of the house.
“Dave is a really good guy,” Bradley said. “Like Bill Gardner before him, Dave has always worked hard for election integrity in this state. It should be easy to vote in New Hampshire and hard to cheat. I think a big selling point for both parties is that we know that he will do all he can to preserve New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation (presidential) primary status.”
Bradley, an avid hiker, in 2015 became the 49th person to complete the NH Grid, which consists of climbing each of New Hampshire’s 48 4,000-foot peaks in each month of the calendar year, totaling 576 peaks.
