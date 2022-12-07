Jeb Bradley named state Senate president

State Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) was unanimously elected president of the N.H. Senate on Wednesday. Here, he talks with the Sun staff for an editorial board on Oct. 21. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONCORD — State. Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) was unanimously elected Senate president on Wednesday by his fellow senators.

“Jeb Bradley is a leader and one of New Hampshire’s most effective legislators,” said Gov. Chris Sununu in a press release. “I look forward to working with Senate President Bradley over the next two years so we can continue the progress we have made over the last six years.”

