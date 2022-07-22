CONWAY — Gov. Chris Sununu came to Conway Town Hall on Friday to sign what he called a “tremendous” bill that will provide towns like Conway money for roads, bridges and other needed equipment.

Joining him was state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro), one of the prime sponsors of SB 401, which will provide $67 million for road and bridge projects and for body cameras for police.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.