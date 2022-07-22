CONWAY — Gov. Chris Sununu came to Conway Town Hall on Friday to sign what he called a “tremendous” bill that will provide towns like Conway money for roads, bridges and other needed equipment.
Joining him was state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro), one of the prime sponsors of SB 401, which will provide $67 million for road and bridge projects and for body cameras for police.
At the signing, which took place in the selectmen’s meeting room at town hall, Bradley said, “I thank Gov. Sununu for signing my legislation in Conway today and thank Rep. (Karen) Umberger (R-Conway) for her critical support.”
Bradley said the $67 million funding “is possible as a result of strong fiscal management on the part of the governor and Rep. Umberger in her role as chair of the House Finance Committee.”
Umberger was unable to attend the ceremony.
The bill is part of Sununu and the Legislature’s efforts over the past two years to provide over $500 million in funding to towns, schools and counties to help property taxpayers.
“It can be really challenging to get even good legislation across the finish line, and it takes good leadership, obviously from Sen. Bradley and the representatives that got behind it, but also the advocates and the folks at the New Hampshire Department of Transportation,” said Sununu.
“We never ram anything through, and nothing is ever easy nor should it ever be. You have to earn it. This bill was just tremendous actually,” Sununu added.
As he made his remarks, the governor was flanked by not only Bradley but also soon-to-retire Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes, state Rep. Mark McConkey (R-Freedom) and Assistant New Hampshire Department of Transportation Director William Cass. Also there were Conway selectmen Carl Thibodeau, John Colbath and David Weathers, chair.
Bradley said the bill will give Conway $216,000 for highways and $250,000 bridge repair, but there are even more goodies coming from the state.
New Hampshire used $100 million from surplus to reduce the statewide property tax for local municipalities, and Conway’s share is $896,000. According to Bradley, Conway gets over $1.6 million in relief when surplus in rooms and meals tax surpluses and additional education funding is factored in.
“That’s direct property tax relief that comes from good fiscal management,” said Bradley.
State surplus is revenue that comes in above the expectations and due to growth at the state level, said Sununu.
Holmes said because of the sharp increase in fuel costs, the town had to cancel three road projects until the road money came along. After selectmen cut the paving projects, Umberger called the town office to say the money was coming, and Holmes added it was like “the money was from heaven” and the road projects were restored.
Conway Public Works Director Andrew Smith said the bridge money will go toward fixing up the Swift River Bridge.
Although all were smiling for the signing of the bill, afterward there were a few frowns when the governor took some heat from mask-clad former state representative Susan Ticehurst (D-Tamworth). Among the things she chastised the governor for was threatening not to send press advisories to a news outlet, InDepthNH, that mistakenly published the governor’s “media advisory” for Friday appearances in Wolfeboro, Conway and Rochester.
InDepth’s editor, Nancy West, admitted in a story she posted to the InDepthNH website that she missed the “for planning purposes” notation at the top of the advisory but said the governor’s office went too far in threatening to exclude her organization from future advisories.
Ticehurst told Sununu, “I’m asking that you allow media to release the information about when your public events are being held and where.”
Sununu replied that sometimes he’s merely an invited guest at events, sometimes the public is invited and sometimes not. Sununu said parts of his schedule are released and some that are private aren’t.
“We don’t do anything different than any other governor or any other politician or any other elected official does,” said Sununu, who later added, “I’m the most accessible governor in the history of this state. ... I tell everyone where I’m going, I publish that all over the place, follow my social media, I get Democrats criticizing me that I’m just out and about too, too much. So you can’t have it both ways.
“To say that I’m not accessible — good luck trying to convince anybody of that argument and I take personal offense to that,” Sununu said.
