CONWAY — Should students who choose distance learning over face-to-face instruction at Kennett High School be allowed to play sports?
That was debated Monday night by members of the Conway School Board. Some members expressed concern about students coming from non-COVID-19 controlled environments coming to practice with teammates who are at school every day.
Kennett currently allows all students — whether doing distance or face-to-face learning — to go out for sports. Students who are homeschooled also can participate in extracurricular activities.
KHS Principal Kevin Carpenter said in September that 676 students were coming to school physically while about 80 were using remote learning.
At Monday’s meeting board member Randy Davison shared that he had a “concern” about students that are in remote learning taking part in team sports.
His concern stemmed from the fact that the remote learners could have “COVID issues at home that aren’t being controlled.”
Dr. Michelle Capozzoli, who chairs the board’s co-curricular committee, recalled the matter being brought up last December.
“If we’re talking about a student who is supposed to be quarantining, and doing remote it’s totally different than a student who has chosen to do remote,” she said.
Chairman Joe Lentini shared similar concerns to Davison’s.
“If we weren’t in the situation where COVID was an issue, they wouldn’t have the option to be going to school remotely,” he said. “It is only because of COVID that they’re allowed to go to school remotely. But now we’re allowing the kid whose parents obviously are uncomfortable with them going to school and is having them go remotely is now coming into school because they want to play a sport. I don’t understand that.”
Capozzoli disagreed that every student who is doing remote is doing that because of the pandemic.
“I think that to say that kids are choosing remote just because of COVID is very presumptuous,” she said. “I think that there are some students out there that do like the remote learning environment.
“The strategic plan that we just voted on very much accommodates different learning for our students,” she reminded the board.
Board member Joe Mosca said homeschooled children have long been permitted to take part in extra-curricular activities.
Davison said he took several calls from parents expressing concerns about students doing distance learning and being allowed to play sports.
Board member Jessica Whitelaw agreed with Capozzoli.
“I do feel like that it’s no one’s decision why a student is not attending school, and it’s really not our business,” she said. “I feel like it’s presumptuous. And I feel like we should not be judging decisions families are making at this point.”
Whitelaw added: “I think that everyone has their own situation right now. And we need to just do what we can to keep everyone comfortable and safe. And, I don’t feel like we should be even debating this because it’s really not appropriate.”
“I disagree with that,” Lentini said. “I believe this very much is important for the board. We have given this small group the ability to make the decisions as to what goes forward with co-curricular, and we’re not in any way right now trying to say they can’t do what they’re doing. But I am expressing my concern for a situation.”
He added: “I am very concerned, and I’m very worried about bringing in anything into the school that could infect a teacher, that’s my greatest concern. Of course, infecting other kids is important. I’m concerned about maintaining a really positive, clean environment for our students. I’m just expressing my concern. I’m not telling them they can’t do what they’re doing. But I’m expressing my concern for my interpretation of the situation.”
Lentini said he, too, received phone calls over the weekend from parents expressing concerns.
“If there is such concern, Joe Lentini, with others coming into the school, then why do we have sports at all?” Mosca asked. “Because all we’re doing now is inviting sports teams from all across the state to come into our buildings. You have it one way or the other, you can’t have it both.”
“I’m just expressing concern and not trying to limit what the co-curricular committee decides,” Lentini responded.
Capozzoli worried that “this was becoming a bit of witch-hunt.
“I think that at the end of the day, everybody is coming in from outside and we can’t control what any family does,” Capozzoli said. “Instead of looking at this as a positive, where we are allowing our families choice in how their students attend and learn. I think that we as a school board and our administration and our faculty are doing an amazing job keeping our students safe.
She added: “I think by starting to target particular groups and not allowing them, if you go along that line, that’s a slippery slope. So you’re saying that if you do not attend school during the day, then you can’t play sports. I really hope that as a school board, we’re a lot more open-minded than that.
Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson said all of the students are allowed an avenue to play sports because they are enrolled at Kennett High.
“There are students who have chosen to be remote because of concerns around COVID,” she said. “There are students who have chosen to go remote because that model seems to work better for them. This might not have been available if COVID hadn’t hit, but it is available now because COVID has hit, so we want to be really careful about limiting access to any of our programming.”
