CONWAY — The Conway School Board will change its agenda, but the public probably won't not notice any difference.
At Monday’s meeting, Item No. 2 was “Salute to the Flag,” which has signaled members standing and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance before moving on to approve the meeting minutes.
But before doing so, Chairman Joe Lentini said, “I got a request from someone in SAU 9 Board" asking to change the title of the agenda item from the "Salute to the Flag" to the "Pledge of Allegiance."
Board member Michelle Capozzoli said she “was curious” about why the request was being made.
“Specifically, a member of the SAU 9 Board referenced that the Nazis did a salute to the flag and that we actually do a pledge of allegiance,” Lentini said. “And just out of deference to this member of the SAU 9 Board, I thought that we actually do a pledge of allegiance to the flag. So why not?”
The SAU 9 Board has 29 seats filled by the seven members of the Conway board, five members of the Bartlett and Jackson boards; and three members each of the Albany, Chatham, Eaton, Hart’s Location boards.
Fellow Conway board member Randy Davison said it seemed like a matter of semantics. “Since I’ve been on this board, we’ve always done a salute to the flag,” he said.
“I know, but it was a request by a board member of the SAU and I said I would bring it up,” Lentini said. “I don’t have an issue with it.”
Board member Joe Mosca, attending by Zoom, agreed with Davison.
“They can do whatever they want at the SAU 9 Board, but with our board, we do what want to. I’m sorry,” he said.
Lentini made the motion to change from the item's name from "Salute to the Flag" to "Pledge of Allegiance," and fellow board member Ryan Wallace offered a second.
The motion passed 4-2 with Capozzoli, Lentini, Wallace and Jessica Whitelaw in the majority, and Davison and Mosca in the minority.
They all then stood for the Pledge of Allegiance.
The pledge came about, according to a 2013 CNN report, when in 1892, “Daniel Sharp Ford, the owner of a magazine called Youth’s Companion, was on a crusade to put American flags in every school in the country. As part of the campaign, Sharp gave an assignment to a member of his staff: Francis Bellamy, who was an author, a minister and an advocate of the tenets of Christian socialism. Sharp asked Bellamy to compose a Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Bellamy wrote it, and it was published in the magazine.”
It immediately became popular, but there was one problem.
“Because, inherently, there is something physically awkward about people simply standing in place, their arms hanging limply by their sides, staring at a flag and reciting a pledge, it was decided that devising a salute would be appropriate,” CNN reported.
“Instructions for carrying out the salute were printed in the pages of Youth’s Companion. The gesture came to be called the Bellamy Salute, in honor of the Pledge’s author. The Bellamy Salute consisted of each person — man, woman or child — extending his or her right arm straight forward, angling slightly upward, fingers pointing directly ahead. With their right arms aiming stiffly toward the flag, they recited: ‘I pledge allegiance … ’”
That worked well for a while.
“As World War II was forming in Europe, and Italians and Germans began saluting Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler with extended-armed ‘Heil Hitler!’-style gesture,” according to CNN.
Americans took notice.
"On Dec. 22, 1942, Congress, just before its Christmas break, took care of it. On that day, the amended Flag Code was passed, Section 7 of which decreed that the Pledge of Allegiance should ‘be rendered by standing with the right hand over the heart,’” the CNN report said.
