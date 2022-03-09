CONWAY — The Bluebird Project for affordable housing seemed to go silent at the end of January after Carroll County commissioners abruptly canceled a public hearing on their grant proposal, but Bluebird’s leaders have assured the Sun they are proceeding with their mission to create affordable housing while preserving Conway’s aesthetic.
The for-profit LLC is headed by veterinarian Eliza Grant and Kit Hickey, an MIT lecturer on entrepreneurship, both Conway residents. Grant sits on the Conway Planning Board, and Hickey serves on the Conway Municipal Budget Committee.
They recently bought the 1850-built Bunker building on Pine Street in North Conway with the intention of turning it into affordable housing. They had asked the county commissioners to apply on their behalf for a $500,000 block grant to aid them in their mission. A public hearing was part of that process, but commissioners at the last minute canceled it saying they didn’t have enough information.
Conway selectmen, in January, approved Bluebird’s application for a $500,000 grant to help them convert another property, the cottages at the Spruce Moose Lodge & Cottages on Seavey Street, into housing.
On Saturday, Grant and Hickey said they plan to apply again for community development block grant funding in the July cycle.
They said they were disappointed the county hearing was canceled. “Housing is a crisis now, and families are being impacted,” said Grant and Hickey. “The canceled public hearing affects those families losing housing every day.”
Grant and Hickey say they are getting multiple emails per week from people being displaced as apartment buildings are sold.
“We encourage the public to pay attention,” said Grant and Hickey. “Let elected officials know you support long-term housing and that they should be working for the local community they were elected to represent,” the two said.
“Folks can also show up at selectmen and planning board meetings and get involved. We are very thankful that the board of selectmen in Conway unanimously chose to support our CDBG grant.”
They expect Spruce Moose to be operational in less than a year, and they expect the Pine Street project to be complete in two years.
Their plans will be presented to the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment and/or planning board within the next few months. Bergeron Technical Services is assisting them with that process.
Grant and Hickey are seeking to transform Bluebird into a benefit corporation.
“A benefit corporation allows us to include positive impacts on the community and the environment as our legally defined goals,” they said, adding they will continue to run the company and bring on employees as they grow.
“This is a good fit for us, as we exist to lessen the housing crisis in our community; first and foremost, we exist to help local residents have a place to live.”
They will be seeking investors starting next week.
Grant and Hickey said they are working on additional housing projects but are not at liberty to discuss the details until the deals are complete.
“That being said — as always — if people have buildings or land they think could be a good fit for a future housing project, feel free to contact us, as we are working hard to bring additional housing to the Valley in addition to our two public projects,” Grant and Hickey said.
Their email is thebluebirdprojectnh@gmail.com.
