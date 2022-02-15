Buyers include Ashok Patel group, owner of other hotels on the Strip
CONWAY — The Blueberry Muffin restaurant and Yankee Clipper Inn of North Conway have been sold.
Earle Wason of Wason Hospitality Associates of Portsmouth reported Monday that the properties at 1769 White Mountain Highway had been sold by Nate Sullivan of Atlantic Operating and Management Corp. and the Joseph E. Sullivan Revocable Trust, both of North Conway, to MAJM Holdings of Plymouth, a company that includes hotel developer Ashok Patel of Jamsan Management of Lexington, Mass.
According to the Carroll County Registry of Deeds, the land and buildings were sold to MJAM for about $3.5 million, excluding the value of personal property which could not be determined.
Included in the sale, Wason said, were 5-plus acres of land. He said the new owners are considering at least $1.5 million in upgrades that could also include the building of rental apartments to the rear of the commercially zoned property.
“They are exploring dedicating 2 to 2.5 acres of their 5-acre parcel to apartments, probably not high end, but this is all preliminary,” said Wason.
Wason and his Wason Hospitality Associates firm represented both the seller and the buyer of the property. A call placed to Sullivan for comment was not returned as of press time Tuesday.
The property consists of the Blueberry Muffin Restaurant, the concrete construction, interior-corridor-styled hotel and two out buildings for a total of 66 rooms. Forty-six units are in the main building. One of the out buildings features 10 Jacuzzi- and fireplace-equipped rooms.
Attorney Mike Milazzo of Milazzo & Associates of New Haven, Conn., said he represents the buyers of the Blueberry Muffin and Yankee Clipper property.
He confirmed that he has represented the Patel family of Jamsan Hotel Management, Inc. of Lexington, Mass., which owns and operates more than 80 hotel properties in New England. That company developed the four-story, 80-room Home2Suites at the former Fandangle’s site in North Conway.
Ashok Patel also purchased the Fox Ridge Resort in North Conway, and Milazzo said Jamsan is also involved with the redevelopment of the former Junge’s Motel property on White Mountain Highway to make way for a planned 114-room hotel, plus restaurant and bank buildings.
The inn/restaurant are housed in one of the very first motels to be built in North Conway.
According to the Janet McAllister Hounsell/Ruth Burnham Davis Horne history of Conway, “Conway, New Hampshire, 1765-1997”: “Around 1950, F. Ellsworth (“Ex”) Taylor bought what had been the Ashnault homestead (1769 White Mountain Highway) and started one of the first motels in the area. Taylor hired Bill Levy as his architect and erected a 12-unit building that he operated as the Tartan Hotel & Motel.
“By 1970 or ’71, Joseph Sullivan had purchased the property and began building new, modern units, a few at a time: first 10 units, then another 10 in ’73 and yet another 10 in ’75, and in 1980, 48 double-decker units.”
“Sullivan’s business is called the Yankee Clipper Motel and Blueberry Muffin restaurant. The eatery is in a hip-roofed structure erected in 1978 and initially was used as a gift shop. The old farmstead was long ago razed. In time, Sullivan purchased additional land from a Monroe and installed his Capt. Joe’s Mini Golf attraction to the north of the motel.”
Nate’s father, the late Joe Sullivan, was a developer and World War II-era naval officer. In addition to being a hotelier, he also was a conservative activist in local politics.
Following the collapse of the real estate market in the late 1980s, which caused a recession that forced the closure of seven New Hampshire banks, Sullivan formed the anti-tax group Conway Association of Taxpayers (CAT).
With the recession deepening and spending rising at the schools and town, Sullivan captured the ire of taxpayers, and as CAT’s leader, attracted 300 people to one of his taxpayers' forums. He ran for school board in 1990 and won, joining newly elected Theresa Kennett and Tom Deans.
CAT’s proposal to cut the school budget by 12 percent and two positions at Town Hall, however, were rejected by voters at Town Meeting.
At that meeting, the colorful Sullivan carried a red handkerchief in his pocket, raising it as a signal to his followers to vote no.
Sullivan also held court over regular lunches at the Blueberry Muffin that were attended by fellow conservative luminaries Ray Abbott of Jackson and South Conway's Crow Dickinson.
Candidates for public office also stopped there. On Oct. 2, 2004, future Gov. John Lynch made a quick stop at the Blueberry Muffin to visit with Sullivan, who urged Lynch to "listen to the people" and "represent the entire state."
Although Sullivan died at age 76 in 2006, his presence lived on in the eatery, where a plaque was affixed to the spot where he sat at the counter saying, "Captain's Cabin, Joseph E. Sullivan, Commanding."
Managing Editor Margaret McKenzie and Publisher Mark Guerringue contributed to this article.
