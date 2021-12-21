CONCORD — State Sen. Harold French (R-Canterbury) is proposing a bill to prohibit towns from banning — or tightly regulating — short-term rentals.
However, after learning about the situation in Conway, which has gone to court to defend the right to regulate STRs, French, who has served in the state Senate since 2017, indicated a willingness to amend his legislation.
In a phone interview last Friday, French, who works as an auctioneer and real-estate broker, spoke about his bill, SB 249.
“This bill basically states that a municipality may not restrict the use of private property for short-term rentals, period,” said French.
“It’s a private property rights bill. We, as the Legislature (if we pass this) are saying that a municipality cannot restrict the rights of private property owners in charging for something that they have the right to do,” French said.
He said the bill wouldn’t apply to municipalities that already have STR regulations on the books. But if passed, it would prevent municipalities from making new ordinances to regulate STRs. The law if signed would go into effect next July 1.
SB 249 does allow towns to create registries of STRs so they have a contact person to accept service of process. The town may also inspect the rentals but would not be able to make inspection a condition of registration.
A municipality may apply for a warrant to do the inspection if the owner refuses.
This bill is being hailed by White Mountain Board of Realtors chair Paul Mayer.
“Realtors see this as a personal property rights issue. Property owners’ right to buy, sell or rent a residential property should not be infringed on by the government,” said Mayer.
“That being said, this bill also allows towns to use the ballot to come up with reasonable regulations that would allow vacation rentals to coexist with full-time residents, which I think the vast majority of Mount Washington Valley residents would agree with,” he said.
The Mount Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals also supports the bill.
“The public needs to understand that Senate Bill 249 is simply the first step in towns regulating vacation rentals,” said association president David Cavanaugh. “The anti-STR groups will scream it doesn’t have any regulations in it, and why should it? The regulations should and will come from the individual towns by warrant articles. Our association has said we support reasonable regulations approved by the town’s voters.”.
State Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) is co-sponsoring SB 249.
He said Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius has called for a statewide solution to the STR issue.
“I’ve never been someone who shies away from trying to solve a problem,” said Bradley, adding he wants to protect property rights, towns’ rights and neighborhoods.
Bradley expects the bill to be amended over the coming months to balance all those groups.
State Rep. Chris McAleer (D-Jackson) said he tried to co-sponsor the bill but apparently didn’t make the deadline but may have an opportunity to co-sponsor it later in the process.
McAleer said the bill would allow for regulations similar to what Jackson already has. He was concerned Free-State Republicans may file a bill that doesn’t allow for any town oversight.
“I thought this was a good compromise,” he said.
At present, Conway has a suit pending in Carroll County Superior Court against a local short-term rental owner. The town alleges that present zoning rules prohibit non-owner-occupied STRs in residential areas.
Meanwhile, Madison selectmen last week decided to enforce a zoning ordinance banning STRs in the Eidelweiss Residential District.
Jackson allows short-term rentals by conditional use permit. Voters in Madison and Freedom will likely be asked at town meetings in March to consider regulations in their towns.
Told that valley area residents have been complaining that STRs have turned their neighbors into Frat Row, French said: “That’s why we put in the guidelines that an owner of the property will have their contact information registered with the town,” said French.
“If it’s noisy, you know, the towns can have noise ordinances that they enforce.”
He added: “We aren’t looking to create frat houses where they don’t belong or frat parties where they don’t belong, or giving them a venue for frat parties,” said French, adding his bill could be amended.
French expects there will be a public hearing on it in January.
“So, when we have testimony that 30 people are showing up and this is a concern... we could always, and it may be a good idea, amend the bill to say that (occupancy) would be so many people per bedroom,” he said.
Asked about Conway’s owner occupation requirement, French facetiously asked why didn’t the town “demand” that an officer be stationed outside of every STR.
As French maintains that short-term rentals are a residential use, the Sun asked what would happens if an STR tenant refused to leave — wouldn’t the owner have to go through the residential eviction process?
“What a nightmare,” said French, adding that perhaps bad tenants are just a normal risk of life. “I don’t care how many laws you have. You can’t prevent people who don’t want to be good actors from being bad actors.”
The Sun told French selectmen sought to regulate but not eliminate short-term rentals but voters in April rejected the warrant articles to do that.
“Well, that’s why we have a republic; we protect the rights of the minority over the masses when it comes to your individual rights,” said French, adding he hopes to hear from all sides during the public hearings.
“It would be a good thing if people came down so we could iron out something that no one will be happy with but will work,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.