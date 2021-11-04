BARTLETT — Bartlett is the latest Granite State school district to opt into the voluntary Safer at School Screening Program. The Bartlett School Board voted unanimously to add this new tool to the district’s COVID-19 toolbox on Tuesday night.
This state Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Education initiative will provide free COVID testing for students and staff within the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School.
“It is no cost to the families or students or staff to take the test, which is taxpayer-funded through federal taxes and is voluntary testing for staff and students,” explained Pam Stimpson, director of special services of SAU 9.
The Conway School Board initially balked at joining the program but reversed course last month. Tuesday marked the third week of testing at Kennett High School.
On Oct. 19, the first day of SASS testing at the high school, Superintendent Kevin Richard said 60 individuals — 42 students and 18 staff members — took the test. All tested negative for the virus.
On Oct. 27, 78 people at KHS took the test. There was one asymptomatic positive case determined. This past Tuesday, 68 people took the test at Kennett, and again there was one asymptomatic positive case, Stimpson said Wednesday.
“The good news is the community is actively and voluntarily engaging in this surveillance testing,” she said.
Stimpson said volunteer testing will begin at Kennett Middle School, Pine Tree Elementary, Conway Elementary and John H. Fuller schools soon. Families were able to start signing into the optional program last Sunday.
“The goal is to get this up probably the Wednesday before Thanksgiving,” said Stimpson.
After three days, the middle school had a sign-up rate of 15 percent, followed by John Fuller, 14 percent; Pine Tree, 10 percent; and Conway Elementary, 9 percent. Twenty-three percent of the staff from the four schools have opted into the program.
Stimpson said, “People were very grateful” the program is available. “I got a lot of thank-you emails.”
Stewart’s Ambulance Services personnel visit the schools and does the testing, with results available that evening.
“On average, it takes a minute and 37 seconds from the time someone gives their date of birth,” Stimpson said, indicating a quick swab takes place, it is placed into a test tube and the students and staff then return to the classroom.
“It’s a team of four people who come to do the testing. It’s like a machine, they do it so quickly,” she said.
The testing at JBES would be open to students in preschool up to eighth grade along with staff, Richard confirmed by phone Wednesday.
“Our first week of testing, we had no positive tests reported. Last week, we had a positive asymptomatic test reported, which was fantastic,” Stimpson said Tuesday. “We were able to get that person home and into isolation immediately.”
Stimpson said a common question families ask is, “‘If my child doesn’t want to be tested, and I’ve registered them, do they have to be?”
“The answer is no,” she said, adding, “When we finish testing at the high school, we do an all-call for students and staff. We do not seek out people who are enrolled in the program.”
“Are we considering this in Bartlett?” board member Rob Clark asked.
“That would be up to the board,” replied chairman Nancy Kelemen.
Grant wondered if most of the people who enroll in the program might be those who can not afford to pay for a COVID test which costs an average of $135. The state picks up the testing cost for those in the SASS program, and there is no charge to the individual.
“I couldn’t guess at that about why people are registering,” Stimpson answered.
Board member Emily Calderwood made the motion to bring SASS testing to Bartlett and allow parents and staff to sign up for it. Clark seconded the motion.
“I’m a little leery on it, but as long as 100 percent voluntary, then that’s fine,” Grant said and also wondered if testers would come if Bartlett had only a handful of people in the program. Stimpson said they would, but it might be on a different day than the other elementary schools in Conway.
“Do you think that people don’t get tested because they don’t have the money to do so?” Grant asked.
“Yes, I do,” Stimpson said. “That’s why it’s important to me, this is an opportunity for families. They don’t have to leave work, they don’t have to take their child out of school.”
Board member Andrew Light was open to the program. I think it’d be great to provide if somebody’s got a genuine need or wants to take advantage of it,” he said.
Grant asked if the program could be reviewed every month to evaluate its effectiveness. The board agreed to have SASS testing be included in the COVID update at each of its monthly meetings and then approved joining the program with a 5-0 vote.
There was a light moment during the discussion when Stimpson said she had been tested in the SASS program earlier in the day and was getting her results over the phone.
“And, you are,” Grant asked with a grin.
Stimpson quickly replied, “Scott, if I was positive I would have just gotten up quietly and left.”
