KEENE — Armando Barron, the man accused of murdering a Keene man in a jealous rage and then forcing his wife to cut the head off the victim’s corpse, wants to block prosecutors from using recordings of jail-house calls and visits at the upcoming murder trial.
Barron, 31, has been held without bail since his arrest in September 2020. His wife, Britany Barron, 32, pleaded guilty last year to charges of destroying evidence for her role in the murder of Jonathan Amerault. Armando Barron has been charged with capital murder. The couple lived in Jaffrey.
Armando Barron’s lawyer, Meredith Lugo, filed several motions in the Cheshire Superior Court this week, though nearly all were filed under seal. The motion to exclude the phone calls is the only one publicly available.
According to the motion, prosecutors with the state Attorney General’s Office have copies of the recordings made of all of Armando Barron’s jail-house calls and visits, which is standard procedure.
Lugo wrote she was recently informed that the state has been translating Armando Barron’s conversations from Spanish to English and that the state plans to use an undisclosed number of the conversations as evidence.
Lugo writes that the state is not telling her which calls will be used as evidence, and it is not telling her what Barron or his visitors said during those conversations. Lugo argued that whatever was said cannot be used at trial unless Barron himself commented directly on the case.
“The mere facts that Mr. Barron has made phone calls and participated in visits while incarcerated does not render the recordings of the calls and visits admissible,” Lugo wrote.
Even if Barron did not say anything about the case, whatever his visitors and callers said in the recording cannot be used either, Lugo writes.
“The statements are hearsay; simply because the other party is the recipient of a phone call from the defendant or attends a visit with him does not make their party’s statements admissible,” she wrote.
Amerault was 25 when Armando Barron beat, tortured and then shot him to death at Annett Wayside Park in Rindge after he discovered that his wife, Britany Barron, was pursuing a relationship with Amerault, according to court records.
Amerault was an engineer at Teleflex in Jaffrey, a biomedical company where Britany Barron also worked. As she sought to get out of her marriage to the controlling Armando Barron, she started a texting relationship with Jonathan, according to court records. Before the relationship could go anywhere, her husband Barron found the texts, records show.
Before Armando Barron allegedly murdered Amerault, he savagely beat his wife and even put a loaded gun in her mouth, according to court records.
After that, he used her phone to lure Amerault to Rindge, court records say. There, at Annett Wayside Park, Barron beat and tortured Amerault, at times trying to force his wife to hurt or kill Amerault, which she refused to do. At one point, both Amerault and Britany Barron were alone in a car, and she was armed with a machete.
According to court records, “Jonathan pleaded for the defendant to ‘pick up the machete and kill him (referring to Barron).’ Jonathan told her, ‘Just pick up the machete and kill him.’ Britany told Jonathan, ‘You don’t understand, man. I’m not going to kill him with that blow, and we’re both going to die in this car.’”
In the following moments, Armando Barron ordered his wife to shoot Amerault, and she refused. Instead, she stood on Amerault’s neck, putting the full force of her weight down in an unsuccessful attempt to strangle him. Barron then gave his wife a knife and told her to slit Amerault’s wrists. That failed to kill Amerault and Barron then allegedly assaulted him with the machete, Britany Barron told investigators.
Armando Barron put Amerault in the trunk of Amerault’s Subaru, and shot him three times, according to court records. Barron next ordered his wife to drive the Subaru to their Jaffrey home, where they retrieved camping gear. “While loading the camping gear into the car, (Britany Barron) heard Jonathan moaning in the back of his car,” Agati wrote.
The couple then drove separate cars four hours north to Errol where they stopped at a general store and Armando Barron bought cleaning supplies, according to court records. At a remote campsite, Barron burned Amerault’s ID and other documents and ordered his wife to clean the car, court records say.
They then drove further into the woods. At this second campsite, Armando Barron ordered his wife to cut off Amerault’s head with a saw, and he left her to hide the body, according to court records.
When Amerault’s mother reported her son missing, police learned Britany Barron had suddenly called her work and announced she quit and was moving away. When investigators talked to her in-laws, they told police she had gone camping, Agati said in court. In both instances, Armando Barron had told his wife and parents what to say, Agati said.
Some hunters in the Atkinson and Gilmanton Academy Grant had come across Britany Barron and told her she was trespassing and that she was in danger from bears. Her campsite was close to a bear-baiting site, according to court records.
The hunters contacted New Hampshire Fish and Game, and two conservation officers went into the woods to find her.
“I’m in big trouble,” Britany Barron reportedly told the officers when they found her.
Britany Barron was sentenced to 3½ to seven years in prison, with two years suspended from the minimum and maximum sentences.
She also got 377 days credit for time already served, meaning she could be released this year. She will also have two 3½-to-seven-year sentences suspended for 10 years.
