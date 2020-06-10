FRYEBURG, Maine — Selectmen decided Tuesday that the traditional town meeting won't happen this year because of COVID-19 social distancing rules.
All warrant articles will be voted on by ballot, they said.
On Wednesday, Town Manager Katie Haley told the Sun that “open town meeting,” which was scheduled for July 16, has been canceled. Generally at town meeting, Fryeburg residents debate and decide a number of articles by voice vote or a show of hands, and then vote on other articles or elected positions at the polls.
Now, all articles will be voted on by secret ballot on Tuesday, July 14, which is the date of Maine’s primary election.
Voting will be 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at the David & Doris Hastings Community Center at 59 Recreation Drive, a new location for voting this year.
Locally, there are no contested races but a number of warrant articles have to be decided. The warrant is to be finalized tonight.
Haley said: “While I am generally a proponent of having a traditional open town meeting, there were just too many obstacles to proceed in that manner. Both voter turnout and the health and safety of residents and employees needed to be considered.
“My hope is that people will be understanding of the decision made by the select board and that they will take the opportunity to vote via the secret ballot,” she said.
She added that while people will have the opportunity to vote in person, “voting absentee is encouraged.”
Residents can request absentee ballots through a link on the town’s website, fryeburgmaine.org, or by calling the town office at (207) 935-2805 up until the day of the election. Absentee ballots will be accepted until the close of the polls on July 14.
Previously, the state of Maine had put a limit on how many people can be inside a building based on its square footage. Haley said at the May 29 selectmen’s meeting that based on state requirements, no building in town could hold more than 15 people at one time.
But those limits have been eplaced, Haley told the Sun Wednesday.
“It seems that the square footage requirements no longer come into play, based on the executive order that prohibits town meetings of more than 50 people, seemingly regardless of the venue style or size,” said Haley.
On Tuesday, Selectman Jim Dutton made a motion to hold a referendum vote in place of open town meeting on July 14.
A Zoom public hearing on certain warrant articles will be held June 18 at 6 p.m.
Selectman Tom Kingsbury seconded the motion, and it passed unanimously.
Selectmen also made some budget reductions that will be reflected in a revised town meeting warrant to be finalized at their meeting today, which will start at 6 p.m. and be held on the Zoom platform. Log-in information is provided on the town’s website.
After organizers of the Fryeburg Fair decided to postpone the October 2020 fair to next year, selectmen made budget cuts Tuesday that include:
• Cutting the law enforcement budget by $15,000, bringing the new proposed total to $658,660.
• Cutting the solid waste budget by $8,850 (new proposed total is $447,785).
• Cutting the Fire Department budget by $2,400 (new proposed total $232,115).
• Cutting an appropriation to replace the Farnsworth Road culvert to $13,390. The project originally was expected to cost $160,000, of which the town had to budget $70,000. But bids came in lower than anticipated, and a state grant of $90,000 was obtained, so the town’s share is appreciably smaller.
• Setting the annual appropriation to the Eastern Slope Regional Airport at $16,000. The Airport Authority had sought $18,500.
Selectmen voted 4-1 to hold hearings by Zoom, with Kimberly Clarke in the minority. Articles that require a public hearing are No. 33, to allow for a solar facility at Eastern Slope Regional Airport; No. 34, which calls for a 99-year lease for the Airport Authority; and No. 36, calling for tax assistance for seniors. Selectmen may add another article to the warrant that would call for additional water monitoring.
