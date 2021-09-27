CONWAY — In what is believed to be the first-ever use of the nuisance complaint section of the town’s site-plan review regulations, developers were sent back to the drawing board last Thursday by the Conway Planning Board for the controversial Viewpoint North Conway LLC Intervale Hotel project.
They are to return Jan. 13, resubmitting a possible new plan by Dec. 21.
“I'm not sure that these changes in aggregate are going to work for this project — and that we ultimately don’t end up in an appeal of everything anyway," said project engineer Josh McAllister of HEB Engineers, accompanied by attorney John Ratigan of DTC Lawyers of Exeter.
McAllister added that the proposed reduction in building height to 40 feet from the originally proposed 54.5 feet "is a problem.”
“There will be no reduction in rooms, either. It will be 95 rooms. And the rooftop lounge and restaurant will also remain,” he said.
In following guidelines set up by town attorney Peter Malia of Hastings and Malia Law Office of Fryeburg, who attended the meeting, the board voted to accept three of five nuisance complaints filed by attorney Roy F. Tilsley Jr. of Bernstein Shur of Manchester on behalf of abutters and neighborhood residents.
As required, the board read aloud each nuisance complaint and then voted on whether to accept them or not. After each vote, the approved vote was read aloud. A written explanation of each vote will be kept on file in accordance with site-plan review regulations.
After the first votes to accept or reject the nuisance complaints, the board acted on mitigation measures.
Now it’s up to the developers to try and incorporate those changes and to determine if the project can still be viable enough for developers, given those constraints — and if they don’t allow for a justifiable economic return for developers, it could result in an appeal and litigation.
The site of the project is a 3.66-acre parcel at the corner of Route 16 and Intervale Cross Road. The site and 16-room Intervale Motel were sold by the John R. Cannell Revocable Trust to Viewpoint North Conway LLC, a Massachusetts group of investors headed by hotelier P.J. Patel, last December for $1.4 million.
Among the issues that the board took action on last Thursday was to recommend that developers reduce the building height to 40 feet, “consistent with surrounding buildings,” down from its originally proposed 54.5 feet that was subsequently amended by developers to 51.5 feet.
They also voted to impose a 35-foot buffer on the eastern and southern sides of the property abutting residential properties (complainants had earlier sought a 50-foot buffer).
As part of that discussion, the planning board offered the 35-foot figure as a compromise. As part of the compromise, McAllister said he could increase the 33-foot buffer on the southern end of the property that includes the Mt. Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Association’s trailhead and trail corridor there to 35 feet.
He also said he would be able to maintain a 35-foot buffer on the east side of the property abutting the Mountain View Estate properties and not have to relocate the building, but in doing so, he said he would have to limit access and egress to a 15-foot driveway to Intervale Cross Road to emergency vehicles only.
Tilsley said his clients were agreeable to that compromise.
The board then voted to require the developer to add attractive and adequate fencing along the eastern side with appropriate landscaping to block light and noise pollution and provide privacy.
They also voted to try and set up a scoping meeting with the state Department of Transportation between developers and Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli to address pedestrian and traffic safety concerns along state-owned Route 16 fronting the property and the failed Intervale Cross Road intersection.
They also unanimously approved two measures, the first being for the developer to remove the proposed rooftop lounge and restaurant from the plan; or if those amenities remain, to have enough parking for those functions, as laid out in the Municipal Code, or to request a parking waiver.
They also asked the developers to improve the plan for snow storage removal.
The three nuisance complaints unanimously approved to be heard by the board were:
• With 95 units, this project will bring increased levels of traffic and will negatively impact traffic safety and pedestrian safety.
• The scale of this project will cause undue noise and light pollution, negatively impacting the peace and privacy of abutter properties.
• The project is not in line with the character of the neighborhood and will impact the visual harmony and enjoyment of the neighborhood.
The board rejected a fourth complaint that building height would obstruct the mountain views of neighboring properties (including residential properties as well as the Scenic Vista) and "impact the enjoyment for both property owners and visitors to the area.”
The vote to accept that nuisance complaint was 4-3 against, so it was defeated. Voting against were chair Ben Colbath, selectmen’s representative Steve Porter, alternate Steve Hartmann and Bill Barbin. Voting for were vice chair Ailie Byers, Erik Corbett and secretary Sarah Frechette.
The board also voted against accepting for review a fifth complaint that asserts that the project “would have adverse effects on residential property values.”
Voting in favor was Barbin, who is a Realtor. He said that he would be "remiss if he were not to explain" that he felt it would have a detrimental impact on abutting properties. Other members such as Byers stated that in the current volatile real estate market, it is hard to determine impacts.
Concerning a proposed mitigation measure to save or remove the large maple tree on the front lawn that has become a symbol of the fight to limit the scope of the proposed project, the board took no action — meaning that they will not be pursuing that battle because it is a property rights issue, as argued by Ratigan, protected by the state and national constitutions.
McAllister in his presentation to the board said any development on the property will result in damage to the tree.
At Thursday’s meeting, McAllister said his client would be willing to go to 95 rooms but that parking would be kept at 108 spaces, leaving 10 spaces for staff and three additional parking spaces in reserve.
But Hartmann, Byers and Verney said they have worked in the hotel industry and said McAllister’s figures for maximum staff were below reasonable expectations for what it would take to staff a hotel that also is proposed to include a rooftop lounge and restaurant for guests only.
They said they fear that staff will instead use parking at the state's Scenic Vista and the nearby Cannell complex during peak periods, creating a safety hazard and therefore a nuisance.
