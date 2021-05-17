FRYEBURG, Maine — A letter fto the state's attorney general's office from a lawyer representing former Fryeburg police chief Joshua Potvin says Potvin decided fighting to "clear his name" wasn't worth the cost since he was already planning to retire from law enforcement.
The Maine Criminal Justice Academy on May 4 revoked Potvin's police certification after finding he had created a false call for service to justify leaving a selectmen's meeting last year.
Potvin, who became Fryeburg's chief in 2014, resigned last July after a complaint was filed against him by the police union (Teamsters Local 340) in March of 2020, and he was placed on paid administrative leave May 18, 2020.
The order of revocation signed by Justice Academy Chairman Brian Pellerin May 4 says the board voted Jan. 15 to revoke Potvin's certification effective Feb. 19 unless he requested a hearing.
A hearing was scheduled for May 12, but on April 28, Potvin withdrew the hearing request.
Maine Criminal Justice Academy Director Rick Desjardins shared a copy of the finding of fact in the case. He also said he entered Potvin in the National Decertification Index as being decertified in Maine.
Potvin's attorney is Jonathan Goodman of Troubh Heisler in Portland, Maine. On April 28, Goodman wrote the Academy's counsel, Andrew Black, an assistant attorney general, to explain that Potvin was withdrawing from the hearing and also addressed the reasons why. Goodman shared the letter with the Sun on Saturday.
The letter reads as follows:
"I am writing to withdraw Joshua Potvin’s request for a hearing before the Board of Trustees. As I have informed you previously, Mr. Potvin has retired from law enforcement. He thus has no need to maintain his certification, which is why he voluntarily surrendered his certification in December of 2020.
"Because Mr. Potvin has no intention of working in law enforcement again, his sole reason for fighting the revocation was to clear his name. In fact, if he had prevailed at the revocation hearing, Mr. Potvin was going to then immediately resurrender his certificate.
"At this point, it has become financially unworkable for Mr. Potvin to continue litigating this matter, despite his sincere belief that he would have ultimately prevailed. Accordingly, this letter will be his last statement to MCJA on the matter."
