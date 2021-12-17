CONWAY — As was the case last year, it’s not just snow that visitors and residents are concerned about — social distancing, masking and sanitary practices are at the forefront of everyone’s consciousness this holiday season with reported upticks in COVID-19 across New Hampshire.
Ski NH executive director Jessyca Keeler advises skiers and riders to check skinh.com or individual ski area websites belonging to the 33-member alpine and ski touring center association before setting out.
“Last winter, we advised visitors to ‘Know Before You Go,’ and that advice holds for this year as well,” said the Conway-based Keeler earlier this month.
“With the safety of guests, staff, and our communities our priority, we’ve compiled resources needed to make informed decisions this season.”
While there is no single statewide standard for COVID-19 precautions, all New Hampshire ski areas are implementing numerous safety guidelines and protocols, she said.
“Many practices that came into being last year are coming back, such as keeping base lodges free of ski bags. Many areas are providing storage lockers outside but not inside the lodges,” said Keeler. Masks are likely to be required for many indoor spaces as well.
“No matter where you plan to ski, plan ahead, bring a mask and a vaccination card if available, as some indoor facilities may require them,” Keeler said, noting that “a lot of ski areas will require people to wear masks inside except perhaps when dining — so plan on bringing a face mask with you for when you plan to go inside to dine or use the restrooms.”
Ski lifts will likely be loaded to capacity this year.
“Last year, you’ll recall, only members of a same group could board a lift together. This year, there might be some variations on gondolas. But generally, for regular chairlifts, you will be able to ride with people not in your group," she said.
Keeler noted that Vail Resorts, owner of Attitash and Wildcat ski areas locally, has its own set of rules, “including checking the vaccination status for certain indoor cafeteria-style dining. Check with their websites,” said Keeler.
As a reminder of the need for safety, the Conway Board of Selectmen at their Dec. 14 meeting OK'd a request from Janice Crawford of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce to allow the chamber to again put up a sign in North Conway’s Schouler Park that had been there in the summer of 2020. The sign says, “Please protect our Valley: Wear a Mask. Thank you!”
Selectmen also voted to have signs in Conway Town Hall request visitors to wear masks — but held back on a mandate. They took that action during a discussion with Conway Fire Chief Steve Solomon, who gave them an update on latest vaccination and booster efforts by Memorial Hospital to combat the spread of the virus.
Crawford told the Sun this week she plans to ask Settlers Green Outlet Village to also put back up a sign reminding shoppers to wear masks.
Crawford added that a third sign will replace the mask sign that stood at the chamber’s Conway information booth on Route 16 in Conway Village.
The chamber under Crawford’s leadership has led efforts to educate the public and business community about pandemic measures and safety precautions since the early days of the state’s guidelines in March 2020.
The valley has been proactive in encouraging the safety measure and is looking forward to a strong week, Crawford said, noting it experienced strong visitor levels beginning in summer 2020 after many tourists discovered the region after being cooped up in their homes and apartments in southern New England.
“There is not a mandate, so if people for some medical or other reason do not want to mask up, that’s up to them — but we hope that people will mask up as well as get their boosters or vaccinations if they have not yet done so,” said Crawford, noting that Memorial Hospital has increased its vaccination clinic hours.
Looking forward to Christmas vacation week, Crawford said with the activities on and off the ski slopes, she is expecting a big one.
“We’re hoping people will once again want to be outside and to have a good holiday; to find a way to get out from under this negativity we have had to live with so long — what better way to do that than with an outdoor activity?” said Crawford, underscoring that with proper precautions, safety and health can be an achieved goal.
“We just hope we don't have a surge after Christmas week from people lulled into a false sense of security and not being careful," Crawford added.
"I was personally exposed three times last week — I have tested negative and I am vaccinated and have received my booster shot and am confident that if I do get it, I would be sick but would not end up in the hospital or on a ventilator,” she noted.
She said it will be up to individual businesses whether they require or request a mask to enter their premises.
“It’s certainly up to the business to determine how they want to (govern this). I know we at the chamber require masks for anyone coming into the chamber offices — and hopefully, people will see our signs,’ said Crawford.
As she noted, there is no shortage of ways to enjoy the Christmas vacation week in the valley, with everything from shopping and dining to snowmobiling, ice skating, tubing and more.
Most facilities have limits on tubing in order to allow for social distancing. Reservations are strongly recommended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.