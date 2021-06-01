CONWAY — A Conway man accused of running a drug den in Transvale Acres was indicted on a slew of drug charges in May, and according to the affidavit police apparently used the man’s own surveillance cameras against him and his associates.
On May 21, a Carroll County Superior Court grand jury handed up a Class B felony count of “common nuisances” against David O’Brien, 54, of Conway for allegedly allowing people to use drugs in his Transvale Acres home on Feb. 20.
Transvale Acres sits off West Side Road along the Saco River.
“The defendant David O’Brien knowingly maintained any store, shop, warehouse, dwellinghouse, building, or any place whatever or which is resorted to by drug-dependent persons for the purpose of using controlled drugs,” states the indictment by Assistant County Attorney Matthew Conley. “To wit, the defendant maintained the address of 15 D Road, Transvale Acres in Conway, N.H., for such purposes.”
Conway Police Sgt. Dominic Torch wrote the probable cause statement. At about 10:09 p.m. on Feb. 22, officers responded to Transvale for a report of an altercation in which a witness reported seeing a woman “getting tackled by multiple individuals” who then got into a Chevy Tahoe. Police said the disturbance was at 15 D Road.
Police located the alleged victim, who described being held against her will. Torch wrote that the altercation was “essentially a kidnapping.” The woman said she wouldn’t cooperate as a witness but said there were surveillance cameras in the residence.
Circuit Judge Charles Greenhalgh granted police a search warrant March 16. and police executed it the next day. The probable cause statement describes surveillance footage police reviewed that allegedly shows various people buying, selling and using drugs and holding firearms.
“Throughout investigators time observing the O’Brien residence, there are multiple (people) consuming drugs through various means, to include smoking drugs and snorting drugs,” said Torch.
Torch said in searching, police found “more and more drug paraphernalia” such as glass pipes for smoking meth.
A violation of the controlled drug act indictment alleges O’Brien sold or dispensed methamphetamine to a person named Daniel Cormier on Feb. 24. Two controlled drug act indictments allege O’Brien sold or dispensed methamphetamine to Sara Eastman on Feb. 24 and 25.
Yet another controlled drug act violation indictment alleges O’Brien sold heroin or fentanyl to a man named Charles Bean from his home on Feb 25.
An indictment alleging a conspiracy to violate the controlled drug act indictment says he agreed with one or more people to commit or cause the commission of a crime. That indictment says on Feb. 25, O’Brien, Justin Jones and two women, Brittany Boucher and Christina McIntyre, were involved in a sale of a “substance purported to be methamphetamine.”
O’Brien was indicted on two counts of “crime while released on bail” for allegedly possessing methamphetamine while being released on bail from the Superior Court dated March 2, 2020. One of the crimes while released on bail indictments alleges he had the intent to sell, with a sentence of up to 14 years in prison.
O’Brien was being held in Carroll County Jail as of Monday. He has a status conference scheduled for June 3 in Carroll County Superior Court.
Also indicted on May 21 was Boucher, 34, of Conway. The indictments against her show she has the same address as O’Brien. Torch said tax records show David and Linda O’Brien own the home, but the probable cause statement makes no other mention of Linda O’Brien.
Boucher was indicted for selling heroin to a woman named Christina Jones, also identified as Christina McIntyre in other indictments. Boucher was also indicted on a conspiracy to sell or dispense methamphetamine for allegedly packaging the drug and dispensing it to Christina Jones, who “concealed it on her person for Justin Jones.”
Justin Jones, 34, of North Conway was indicted in May on “conspiracy to dispense controlled drug.” On Feb. 25, Justin Jones allegedly organized a sale of meth with O’Brien and the transaction was made between Boucher and McIntyre.
Justin Jones also was indicted on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm for allegedly possessing a rifle and two shotguns on Feb. 22 and 27.
According to Conway Police, Bean, Cormier, Eastman and Jones/McIntire are facing charges from the Carroll County Attorney’s Office as well.
