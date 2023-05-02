CONWAY — The Conway School Board received formal notification from the Albany School Board on April 10 of its intent to trigger the opt-out clause of the K-6 tuition contract in June. Notice has to be given three years before the end of the contract, which would be June 30; otherwise, Albany would be extended for another year.
The Albany School Options Committee in January recommended the town send its K-6 students to Madison Elementary School when the 20-year tuition agreement with Conway expires.
At the annual Albany School Meeting on March 14, voters unanimously approved a non-binding article that allows the school board to notify the Conway School District of its intent to terminate the K-6 tuition agreement and seek a better deal with the town or possibly send the students elsewhere.
“In accordance with Section III of the current K-6 Tuition Agreement between the town of Conway and the town of Albany, the Albany School Board is hereby serving notice of its intent to terminate said agreement,” wrote board members Daniel Bianchino, Curtis Coleman and Tim Sorgi. “This termination will take effect at the end of the 2025-26 year, but no later than June 30, 2026.”
“The letter is the official process of how they have to do stuff, but they're still talking negotiations,” Chair Mike DiGregorio said. “So it's not like they’re leaving tomorrow. We have meetings on the books scheduled (to negotiate).”
Sorgi, contacted by phone on April 30, said the town remains open to continued negotiations.
“It is kind of a formality,” Sorgi said of the notice. “The big turning point for us was when we brought up the warrant article at the school meeting and the townspeople authorized the board to notify Conway.”
Albany currently sends 43 students to Conway Elementary. As of Monday, the total enrollment at the school was 196. Losing the Albany students would see it drop by almost 22 percent.
Under the 20-year tuition agreements, between Conway and the sending towns, there are many different contracts. Albany and Eaton have K-6 agreements; Albany, Eaton, Freedom and Madison have middle school agreements; and Albany, Bartlett, Eaton, Freedom, Jackson, Madison and Tamworth have high school agreements.
The breakdown if cost sharing is as follows:
-- Conway currently pays 89 percent of the operational costs for its three elementary schools with Albany and Eaton picking up the remaining 11 percent.
-- Conway pays 66 percent of the middle school operational costs, with the sending towns (Albany, Eaton, Freedom and Madison) shouldering 34 percent.
-- Conway pays 46 percent of high school's operational costs, with the sending towns paying 54 percent.
Conway School Board members Randy Davison, Ryan Wallace and Cassie Capone were the negotiating team with Albany. Capone has since left the board. The teams are scheduled to meet again today.
“Myself, Randy, Ryan and Cassie have met three times,” Sorgi said. “Chuck Merrow (of the Albany School Options Committee) will join us on Tuesday. It’s all been going very well. We’ve had some good discussions.”
Davison said his job is to get the best deal for Conway.
“What would happen if we said, ‘Well, OK, so you think you can find a better deal someplace else.’ We’re the receiving town, we’re not terminating anything,” he said.
Davison added: “The real concern is that Conway puts forth the infrastructure, they put forth the buildings, they put forth the faculty, they put forth a lot. That I guess is my concern as a board member. You don’t see us sending them letters, saying we’re terminating them.”
Davison said he welcomes Albany to explore other K-6 options. “(Albany’s) options are very limited for (grades) seven and eight and nine to 12,” he said.
Davison added: “To me, I think it's pretty strong when I receive something and it says, ‘intent to terminate.’ You know, we do have options also.”
"Randy, I don’t disagree with what you’re saying, but I think this is just a formal process,” said DiGregorio, who then asked what the impact would be if Albany sent its elementary students elsewhere.
Superintendent Kevin Richard said Conway would lose about $800,000 in tuition. It would also mean the likely reduction of staffing and possibly shifting to multi-grade classes.
“I want to thank the folks who are involved in negotiations,” board member Matt Stearns said. “And thank Albany. This is just part of the process, as you said."
DiGregorio and Wallace, the new board vice chair, are working on committee assignments for the upcoming year. The makeup of the Albany negotiating team will change with Capone’s departure.
Davison said he spent “an ungodly amount of time” over the past year as the board’s representative to a cooperative school district committee and later a joint maintenance committee that he was glad never came to fruition.
“There wasn’t a benefit to Conway,” he said, “and that is what our job here is. We have to be fiduciarily responsible, and we have to look at the academics in this district.”
Davison added: “The tuition agreements are a huge thing for this district that's going to be facing us. If the numbers do (drop with a sending town’s departure), we absolutely will look at the facilities that we have to accommodate Conway.
"I think we have a great educational system here. If they feel that financially they can do better, that's their prerogative, I guess. We can offer what we have. I think that Ryan and I and Cassie are doing a good job on that, but we will need another member now," he said.
Sorgi said it’s important that Albany has as many options as possible when the current contract expires.
“In the short term, we’ll meet with Conway and try to get a memorandum of understanding,” he said. “The goal in the next two years is to see where we are with Madison and Conway. We as a board just want to have options, and the townspeople (at the polls) felt the same way.”
Morrow said he and fellow committee members looked at everything from transportation to special education services.
Sorgi said based on tuition calculations offered by the Madison School Board, Albany could save about $270,000 per year.
But that wasn’t what drove their decision, he said.
“If you look at some of the school testing and school data, it’s pretty close. I think in math scores, Madison was below Conway, but science and English language and arts, they were higher than Conway,” Sorgi said.
According to the website SchoolDigger, Conway Elementary was ranked 176 out of 233 N.H. elementary schools in 2022. Madison Elementary was ranked 140.
