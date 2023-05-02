CONWAY — The Conway School Board received formal notification from the Albany School Board on April 10 of its intent to trigger the opt-out clause of the K-6 tuition contract in June. Notice has to be given three years before the end of the contract, which would be June 30; otherwise, Albany would be extended for another year.

The Albany School Options Committee in January recommended the town send its K-6 students to Madison Elementary School when the 20-year tuition agreement with Conway expires.

