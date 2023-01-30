ALBANY — The Albany School Options Committee is recommending the town send its K-6 students to Madison Elementary School when the 20-year tuition agreement with Conway expires in two years.
Currently, 43 Albany students attend Conway Elementary.
The committee — Anne and Chuck Merrow along with Albany School Board members Dan Bianchino and Tim Sorgi — gave its recommendation at the Jan. 10 Albany board meeting. Also attending were Jim Curran, chair of the Madison School Board, and Madison Elementary School Principal Heather Woodward.
“It’s kind of crunch time with where we are now with our tuition contract for K-6,” Sorgi said.
“We have done some work, talking to various towns, and we talked to Madison,” Chuck Merrow said.
“We are going to recommend a memorandum of understanding (with Madison). They’ve given us data, tuition calculation and per-kid costs. We’ve gone through kind of the matrix we have gone through previously with the other schools. I think we’d like to talk with them further and are recommending we go with Madison for K-6,” he said.
If Albany plans to leave Conway Elementary, notice has to be given to Conway three years before the end of the contract, which would be June 30; otherwise, Albany would be extended another year.
Sorgi made a motion to create an article for the annual school district meeting warrant in March that will read: “To see if the residents of Albany will vote in favor of notifying the Conway School District to terminate the K-6 tuition agreement that expires in June 2026. This would provide the three-year notice as required in the existing tuition agreement with Conway. This article is advisory only and is non-binding.”
Bianchino seconded the motion. Then he and Sorgi voted in favor of bringing the article forward. Curtis Coleman, the board’s third member, was unable to attend the meeting.
If Albany goes this route, the K-6 students, currently Cougars at Conway El., will become Mustangs at Madison El. at the start of the 2026-27 school year.
Morrow said he and fellow committee members looked at everything from transpiration to special education services.
Sorgi said that based on tuition calculations offered by the Madison School Board, Albany could save about $270,000 per year.
But that wasn’t what was driving their decision, he said.
“If you look at some of the school testing and school data, it’s pretty close. I think in math scores, Madison was below Conway, but science and English language and arts, they were higher than Conway,” Sorgi said.
Earlier in the Jan. 10 meeting, Sorgi questioned a jump in elementary school tuition up to $636,600.
“That’s up about $200,000,” he said, adding, “We’re going up two more students, and it’s costing us $200,000 more. Why?
“Because of the tuition calculations,” Superintendent Kevin Richard explained. “There are fewer students (in the school), so it’s not a correlative reduction in the budget with the number of students in decline.”
“That’s staggering,” replied Sorgi.
What drove the Albany commitee to consider Madison was, “It basically boiled down to the school options committee between Madison and Conway,” Sorgi said. “Some of the other options just weren’t viable. Bartlett was just too far away.”
Sorgi said he had begun preliminary negotiations with Conway last March, but when then-school board chairman Joe Lentini wasn’t re-elected, they stopped. He said he reached out three times to the Conway board but was not able to set a meeting.
Richard said the warrant article will be advisory and ultimately it will be up to the school board to continue to pursue a contract with Conway or Madison.
“I would think you would want to get some public input at some point on this,” Richard said. “To be fair, having done this for a while, there are going to be people on both sides who are going to need some information from you folks. ‘What about my kid who does blah, blah? What about this? What about that?’”
“I’d like to get the input of the town (voters) on where they are at,” said Bianchino. “If it’s overwhelmingly for (the move to Madison), then we know where to go. If it’s overwhelmingly against it, that would give the board direction on what we should pursue.”
“If you get something in place with Madison, does that mean negotiations end with Conway? No,” said Richard. “There’s still opportunity. It could be two years from now, it could be in the third year that these towns come together and Conway gets their act together and says this is what we’re going to do. But, if not, then you can move in that direction (to Madison).”
Curran said: “I think that having a public hearing prior to it being on any warrant so you can actually have a captive audience to answer any questions makes sense,” he said.
Curran added: “I think if you just put it on the ballot without having a public hearing first, it could get a little hairy and maybe not go the way you would like it to go or think it should go,” he said.
“I agree that the public has to know about this and weigh in on it 100 percent,” Sorgi said.
The annual Albany School Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 14, in the town hall at 7:30 p.m. The school’s budget hearing is slated for Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m., also at town hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.