FRYEBURG, Maine — The Eastern Slope Regional Airport won't be seeking a long-term lease this year after all.
At last July's Fryeburg Town Meeting, the ballot question that got the most scrutiny from the public was No. 34, calling for a 99-year lease for the airport authority. It was the only question to fail (274 for, 374 against, with 30 blanks).
Some said they were concerned by the authority's management of land at the airport, as the authority had come under state scrutiny for clear-cutting trees clearing at Round Pond.
The reason given for requesting the long lease was that having to renew its lease very seven years at the airport makes it hard for the authority to get lenders to invest in the airport.
Eric Meltzer, pilots' representative to the authority, told the Sun last month that the airport authority felt voters may have been put off by the 99-year proposal, so they were now planning to ask for a 50-year lease.
The authority is now in the middle of a seven-year lease that was approved in 2017. In addition, the authority has 40-year leases for a solar project and a large jet hangar that's under construction.
Fryeburg selectmen discussed the authority's lease situation at their meeting April 8.
"These (solar and hangar projects) are 40-year commitments that we agreed to as a town," said Selectman Kimberly Clarke.
"The lease should reflect that 40 years but it should be written in a way that that is important is seen as a long-term asset for the community," she said.
She moved that selectmen propose at town meeting giving the airport a 40-year lease but under terms that would protect the environment.
However, Selectman Tom Kingsbury broke the news that the airport authority had come back to the town to say they didn't want to propose a lease this year.
Town Manager Katie Haley clarified that the authority anticipated opposition and are "kind of re-examining the future of the airport."
She noted there are several more years to go on the existing lease.
Selectmen's chairman Tom Klinepeter said he would like to see the hangar and solar projects be completed before proposing a long-term lease.
The vote was 4-1 to offer a 40-year lease with Klinepeter in the minority.
On Thursday, Meltzer told the Sun the authority doesn''t want a 40-year lease.
"We were initially trying for a reasonable lease term that would be comfortable for the town and allow the airport authority to conduct business more fluidly," he said.
"However, we are also in the midst of a strategic review of the airport and operations involving our airport consultants that will help formulate a plan for sustainability, including models for future airport management," he continued. "It seemed prudent to wait for a final report before seeking a modification of lease options."
