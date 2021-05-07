CONWAY — On Monday, the Conway School Board will meet in person for the first time since March 8, 2020, in the Professional Development Center at SAU 9 on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
The public will still only be allowed to attend via Zoom.
Meanwhile, the Bartlett School Board elected to continue Zooming through the rest of this school year.
Conway Chairman Joe Lentini broached the subject of meetings at the school board’s April 26 meeting, and fellow board member Randy Davison liked the idea, especially since most SAU 9 employees have received their second dose of Moderna vaccine.
“I think it’s a great idea,” he said. “It shows confidence in our system.”
“We’d still do this with the idea of having it not with a lot of other people there,” said Lentini.
In Bartlett, school board member Rob Clark asked at their Tuesday meeting, “When are we going to go to live meetings again?”
“We are going to stay remote until the end of the school year,” said Chairman Nancy Kelemen,
Board member Scott Grant responded with a boo.
“You’ll be fine,” Kelemen replied. “At the end of the school year, we will re-evaluate. Usually, we don’t have a July meeting, but if we need a July meeting, we’ll look at going in-person starting then.”
Clark quipped, “Can we have the kids work on the program to improve Zoom? There’s gotta be something better than Zoom.”
“It’s called in-person,” Grant said.
Kelemen said the timing is still not right.
“Talking with Kevin (Richard, school superintendent) and also Joe (Yahna, principal of Josiah Bartlett Elementary School) about everything, we all really feel that all of us shouldn’t be going into the school right at this time,” she said.
Later, under board discussion, Grant asked if they could meet to talk about goals for the 2021-22 school year.
Richard suggested the board could meet in person at the Professional Development Center within the SAU 9 office in Conway.
“There’s plenty of space for your board to socially distance,” he said. “Myself, Kadie (Wilson, assistant superintendent), Joe and the five of you, there’s plenty of space for eight of us. There, you can put things up on the walls or if you need to use the projection screen.”
The Bartlett board decided to discuss that option at their June meeting.
