FRYEBURG, Maine — The Fryeburg Planning Board is proposing to allow adult use medical marijuana in town. Residents will vote on that come June.
“Currently, we do not allow adult marijuana stores in town,” said Vice Chairman Ed Price at the board's April 6 meeting. “The proposed changes are to the Section 5 table that we would allow adult use marijuana retail stores in the general commercial area and the industrial zones of the town of Fryeburg.
"We are also changing the location, setbacks and buffers related to adult use marijuana,” he added.
Per existing zoning, cannabis-related businesses aren’t allowed within 1,000 feet of schools, public athletic complexes, libraries or licensed day care. The planning board proposes adding “special purpose schools," whose clientele are under 21 years old, to the list. The special purpose school language would be added because the planning board recently approved medical marijuana sales at a store that is located next to a driving school.
The planning board started looking at revising the ordinance in August after attorney Jeffrey Wilson, who represents Adam Martinese of Best Budz, suggested it change the ordinance.
Fryeburg will also limit the number of adult use marijuana stores to a total of five. Adult use and medical use stores can’t be in the same building and applicants can't have a license or interest in more than one store at a time, per the revised rules.
Selectmen's chair Tom Klinpeter said this will be an important issue on the June town warrant. He said years ago, when the town started looking at cannabis regulations the residents didn't want recreational use. But that might have changed.
"It's going to come down to who goes to Town Meeting this year whether we have it or not," said Klinepeter. "People need to know this is not a minor change to our ordinance. This is a major change to our marijuana ordinance."
Resident Sherri Billings is opposed to the proposal.
"I do not want five or really any recreational marijuana palaces in my town," said Billings.
"I'm really worried about what kind of tourism we are going to be asking to come into our community by opening up our town to recreational marijuana," she said.
Klinepeter suggested Billings could vote against it in June.
"What you don't want to see is on a Friday night or Saturday morning when people are going down the river hitting a marijuana super store, buying all kinds of stuff," said Klinepeter.
Business partners Jim Tyrrell and Stephen Chase had a number of questions about the proposed ordinance. Chase owns the building that houses CBW Labs, a CBD/medical marijuana facility, as well as Be Safe Driving School.
Tyrrell said if CBW Labs switches to adult use marijuana, the driving school would have to leave because it couldn't be located within 1,000 feet of CBW Labs, and CBW Labs pays more rent. The landlords didn't want to be put in that position.
But after discussion Chase, Tyrrell and the planning board came up with a possible solution. The driving school could leave for a period of time and come back, since according to the proposed rules a marijuana store can't go within 1,000 feet from a driving school, but a driving school could move within 1,000 feet of an existing marijuana store.
Tyrrell asked the planning board why medical and recreational marijuana retail sales couldn't take place in the same building even if the two departments are physically separated.
"You feel people would not understand which business they need to go to and the people that are working there wouldn't be able to say, 'No, you need to go down the mall'?" he asked.
Price replied, "Correct."
Town code enforcement officer Chris Walton said state law prevents medical and adult use marijuana from being sold in the same location.
Planning board Tom Rebmann said building and location are different. He said in a high rise building floors one and six would be different locations.
At another point in the meeting, Price responded to Tyrrell's point about medical and retail marijuana being next to each other by saying he was afraid that someone could buy Fryeburg Plaza, kick out Thriftway and Walgreens, and fill the plaza with medical and recreational cannabis stores.
But Tyrrell said it wouldn't make business sense for a plaza owner to put all his eggs in one basket by renting only to cannabis-related concerns.
Klinepeter said Fryeburg might not be able to support five stores anyway.
"It's what the market will bear," he said.
While planning board members took interest in Tyrrell and Chase's suggestions, they concluded that the board didn't have enough time to make changes to their proposal, hold another public hearing and pass it to selectmen in time for this year's warrant. They said the ordinances could be improved over time.
Planners voted to send the proposed regulations to the selectmen 5-0. The other board members are Patrick Emery, chair; Edy Kizaki, secretary; Rebmann and Charles Buterbaugh.
