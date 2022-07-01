CONWAY — Dry eyes were hard to find last Saturday at the annual Assistance Canine Training Services (ACTS) graduation at the Journey Church in Center Conway. Seven teams were recognized along with puppy raisers, breeders and trainers. It truly takes a village to raise a service dog.
About 150 people attended the ceremony to honor the Class of 2022. The graduating teams were:
• Kate Hooks of Ithaca, N.Y., and service dog Gem, who is Hooks' service dog assisting with tasks such as opening doors, turning off lights, picking up articles that she drops and helping her remove the bed covers when she is hot at night.
• Maeve London of Jamestown, R.I., and facility dog Freesia, who is working in an occupational therapy practice with autistic children using animal-assisted intervention.
• Liz Polcaro of Norfolk, Mass., and facility dog for therapy Granite, who works with Polcaro in her private therapy practice with both children and adults using animal-assisted intervention
• Tracy Stephens of Topsfield, Mass., and facility dog Frisco, who is working at a high school in animal-assisted education.
• Explosive detection dogs Hero, Houston, and Harper (their partners' names have not yet been released).
At the graduation, puppy raiser Cathy Burke of Bartlett was presented with the “Nate’s First Mate Award” given annually to an outstanding volunteer.
ACTS Executive Director Kathy Metz said: “It is so great to see the graduating dog’s puppy raisers come together with their new partners and connect, share stories and establish a relationship that will continue based upon everyone’s care and love of the dog and the important work they are doing.
She added: “For me, the graduation highlight is hearing how our dogs are making an impact every day in the work they are doing for our clients. For our service dog clients, that means greater independence and community connections. For our dogs doing facility work, it means touching many lives in sometimes unexpected ways. We are also delighted when a dog who loves to work and has the skills can be placed in training for detection work to help make our country more secure.”
ACTS began in Center Tuftonboro in 2007 and moved to the Mount Washington Valley in 2014. Since then, the volunteer-run non-profit has graduated 36 teams.
“Every dog that comes into our program is meant for something special,” said Metz. “We don’t know what that will be when they arrive but through many hours of training and dedication their personalities and dispositions eventually let us know what will be best for them. We take the time to be sure that whatever is next for them in life it is where they will make the most difference.
“Perhaps they will end up helping one person, perhaps many, perhaps they will work to keep us safe or maybe they will start life with a loving family as a pet. We are proud of every single one wherever their destiny leads them and the people who helped them get there,” she said.
Metz said ACTS is always looking for people to be involved in the program.
“On my wish list is for more people to become involved with the organization,” she said. “We are always looking for volunteers to puppy raise but also get involved in other ways such as events, caretaking, transporting and more. Team effort leads all our work. No matter what is happening, everyone lends a hand. ACTS founder, Dot Hyde-Williams would say, ‘It takes a village to raise a service dog,’ and that is still what happens today in order for us to raise exceptional working dogs. Everyone is a part of our ACTS family and an important part of our accomplishing our mission to help dogs help people.”
For more information on volunteering and puppy raising, go to assistancecanine.org, call (603) 383.2073 or email info@assistancecanine.org.
