CONWAY — Following the report of a positive COVID-19 case at Kennett High School, about 10 students and staff will have to quarantine, Superintendent Kevin Richard said Monday, adding he didn’t have the exact number available.
Richard said the 10 constitute a combination of students and staff at both the high school and Kennett Middle School, both of which are in Conway.
The 10 were informed of the need to quarantine in telephone calls from school district staff.
Richard said people have been “responsive and understanding” ever since the COVID-19 case was reported last Thursday, although there has been some frustration over the circumstances as well.
“They know this is, unfortunately, what we have to do to keep our students and staff safe,” said Richard. He said the school will try to make a “smooth transition” to remote learning for the students who have to quarantine.
Asked whether the quarantining staff members will be able to work remotely, Richard said the district can be “flexible” about that and that it will be allowed when possible.
Some COVID cases can be without symptoms, and Richard said, “I don’t have any indication as far as if people are sick or not."
He again declined to identify the person who tested positive but did say, "Once one person is identified as positive, it impacts a number of people."
Richard said SAU 9 operates under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) and also local policies and procedures.
“Those in the know, get to know … and if somebody doesn’t like that, they can call me up and ask, and if by law we have to (identify the person), I suppose we will,” said Richard, adding he tries to protect the privacy of students and staff whenever possible.
Protecting privacy was part of the discussion that the “re-entry steering committee” had when developing the COVID-19 response protocols to restart the schools, which were physicially closed last March after the governor announced a statewide closure, and remained closed all summer.
Richard said the SAU 9 board and each of the individual school boards agreed to the re-entry plan.
“We’ve tried to be transparent in communicating out what we feel is the pertinent information to people but at the same time we do have to protect individual privacy,” said Richard.
The Sun asked New Hampshire Department of Education spokesperson Grant Bosse about what type of information schools are required to release about positive cases.
"The relevant law is HIPPA," said Bosse. "Our guidance has been that schools cannot release identifiable information that would expose the identity of a patient. That information varies in each case. The Division of Public Health notifies close contacts through its contract tracing program."
Bosse also directed the Sun to the state's COVID-19 Schools Dashboard, which displays the number of cases at schools around the state. It does not break down whether the cases are students or staff. It gives the number of active cases, recovered cases and clusters; whether there is a current outbreak; and the date of the last reported case. The dashboard can be accessed online at nh.gov/covid19/dashboard/schools.htm.
Richard said the most he was willing to say was the person who tested positive was at the high school.
Asked how school was going, he said there has been an increase in students' absences. On a typical day there might be 40-50, but on Friday, the day after the positive case was announced, there were around 80. He said the school community’s mood was “anxious.”
“Every single day we are watching it,” said Richard.
A few students went to remote learning after the notice went out.
Asked about mass testing, Richard said that’s not being done now, but the SAU is looking at ways to make it as easy as possible for school community members to get tested. Whether they would be done at school hasn't been decided.
“That’s a conversation for further on down the road,” said Richard. “Our medical providers are trying to remove any barriers for people to get the (COVID) test.”
