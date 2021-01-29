CONWAY — Neither rain nor sleet nor snow … not even COVID-19 can keep Cranmore Mountain Meisters from happening — with proper safeguards, of course.
Every midweek for the past half-century, it’s been “World Cup Wednesday” at Mount Cranmore for the nation’s largest weekly citizens recreational ski race league. Since 2008, the results have been published in the Thursday edition of The Conway Daily Sun. Before that, they appeared in the now-defunct Mountain Ear.
The race series was called the Local Yokel when it was started by late Cranmore General Manager Herbert Schneider and director of skiing Steve Sherlock. But when Sherlock left, he took the Local Yokel name with him. For the past 40 years, the program has been celebrated as Cranmore Mountain Meisters.
Whatever the name, it’s long been a tradition that brings the community together for camaraderie and competition. Racers battle it out in their respective divisions for weekly and end-of-season bragging rights.
Originally held on the South Slope, and then the North Slope, it has been held for the past few years on the Alley, the original route for Cranmore’s famed Lower Skimobile that carried skiers from 1939-88. It was taken out in 1990.
There was concern that there would be no Mountain Meisters this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Cranmore made a decision to go ahead with the 10-week racing season, provided that organizers adopted strict social distancing and mask-wearing provisions.
The importance of continuing the series is not lost on the organizers, especially General Manager and President Ben Wilcox.
“When I came to Cranmore as its GM in 2004, I knew the importance of Mountain Meisters. The event is an example of what makes our ski community so strong,” he said this week.
“Locals deserve a ski day and that day is Wednesday at Cranmore. It’s great to see area business colleagues and friends every week and its very satisfying to see locals support local charities that are highlighted at the event.”
While they had originally hoped to have a big party for the 50th milestone, those plans are on hold, according to longtime Snowsports School Director Karen Dolan.
“Whether it’s a cookout this summer or at the start of the next Meisters season, we are not sure ... but we will do something,” Dolan said Wednesday, a day that saw the mountain receive over 1.5 inches of new snow.
Meisters coordinator Kevin Hamlin said: “There was talk of not holding Meisters, but this being the 50th, we definitely wanted to make sure it happened.
“We felt we could do it safely — we are not doing apres-ski but we think that people understand,” said Hamlin, now in his second year as Meisters coordinator, having taken over from Capt. Ray Gilmore, who ran it from 2016-19.
Gilmore served on the committee beginning in 2012 and succeeded colorful longtime Meisters coordinator Dan “Danbo” Doucet. Before Danbo (who is back in the area after a two-year hiatus down south), Paul Giblin (now of the Hobo Railroad) ran Meisters back in its heyday, when there were 900 racers and over 40 teams competing, compared with today’s 300 or so racers and 25-plus teams.
Prior to Giblin, master yodeler and now late Cranmore Snowsports School Hall of Fame member Eric Styffe ran the program assisted by a team that included Fred Jones, the larger-than-life Mud Bowl MWV Hogs Mud Football Hall of Famer (who once raced on Valentine’s Day in a pink tutu); Susan Graesser; the late Ralph “RJ” Shaw; and late Mountain Manager Kevin Donovan.
And before that crew, MWV Ski Coach Harald Harb ran the program after Sherlock left and the name was changed to Meisters.
Nancy Stewart handled the results in those pre-internet days. She recalled this week how she used to hurry to get the data compiled, then rushed to bring a printout to the offices of The Mountain Ear to meet the 8 p.m. deadline to get them printed in the next day’s paper, published on Thursdays.
“That was in the days of paste-up, and they would lay out the result on the pages. Everybody rushed to get their copy of The Ear to get the results on Thursdays,” Stewart recalled.
Former Cranmore ski patroller Drew Phillips recalled the early days this week.
Contacted at his winter home in Florida, he credited Sherlock for his work to submit Local Yokel times in conjunction with Cranmore’s NASTAR, which, he said, led to many racers “winning a free trip to the NASTAR finals in Colorado. Mike Szekely (king of the South Slope), Harrison Hoyt, Larry Nickerson, Nancy Grant and others won the free trip.”
Longtime racer Phil Haynes, son of late Cranmore Ski Patroller Bob “Dogger” Haynes and Ski School Director Norma Haynes Wassall, is still racing despite a bad crash a few years ago.
He raced that first year in 1971-72. He and his late brother Bobby Haynes — founder of the King Pine Pioneer Race Series that is on hold due to COVID this year — annually presented the Dogger Haynes Scholarship BBQ on Cranmore’s deck as part of the Meisters’ Jesse E. Lyman III Memorial Downhill. The barbecue is no longer held, but the downhill is still the most demanding test of any Meisters season.
“People who had helped with the Eastern Slope Ski Club’s Junior Program earlier in the week would come out. The camaraderie was great,” said Haynes.
Speaking of camaraderie, that was the whole reason Meisters got started.
The late Herbert Schneider once shared, “I started it because I wanted to get the guy pumping gas down on Main Street and waitresses downtown to come up and see what we were doing at the mountain so they could share it with their customers.”
With Schneider’s backing, Sherlock handled the on-mountain stuff and obtained sponsors.
Sherlock died at age 72 in 2008. According to his obituary, he was the first Ski School Director at Attitash Ski Area when it opened in 1965. He also was director of skiing at Cranmore Mountain. He was very involved in Ptofessional Ski Instructors of America, certified in 1963 and on the Board of Examiners in 1972. He was also a free-style judge, and founder and owner of the Mt. Washington Valley Ski School.
Participation today is not like it was in the heyday. There are many reasons for that, according to Gilmore, who says it has to do partly with demographics, changes in culture, and work and family commitments for the skiers.
At any rate, it remains, however, a community happening that brings everyone together. A Pay-2-Play run for local charitable causes is now held, with $605 raised over the past two weeks for Way Station NH, a local non-profit for the local housing insecure.
In a stop by the mountain this past Wednesday, racers such as Maggie Flynn, musician David Luke, 70, of the Wolf Pack of Ossipee, Christy Howell Pacheco of the Mountain Mamas and Hot Jock Alec Tarberry of the Eastern Slope Inn agreed that Meisters gives them a chance to enjoy a day of skiing on the mountain and enjoy seeing some old friends.
“I think it’s great how everyone is there and cheers one another on. And as far as making sure the race series happened this year despite COVID, they are doing an awesome job,” said Flynn, 29, former Kennett High and Colby-Sawyer ski racing star who is now director of the Cranmore Race Team.
“I think it’s neat to be able to dart out from the office and just get out here,” said Tarberry, University of Vermont Ski Team alum, a new dad and the son of Joy Tarbell and veteran Meister racer Joe Berry of the Eastern Slope Inn.
“I was involved years ago and then I got back into it a few years ago because my son bought me a Meister team pass. It’s just fun to come and ski, see everyone and get outside,” said Luke, lead singer and guitarist for longtime local rock group Ricky and the Giants.
“I joined the Mountain Mamas, and I had never done gates before,” said Pacheco. “They taught me and helped me. But we also do so many other things throughout the year — we are a very social group.”
It’s been that way since the beginning, according to first Mamas captain Gail Costello, who founded the team in 1981. She no longer races, but like other veteran non-racing team members, stays active with the team.
After their traditional annual memorial ceremony Wednesday for late team member Jody Buzzell, Costello, Shelia Hunt, current captain Becky Armstrong, Beth Carta Dolan, Danielle Dion, Nora Mulkern Bean and Bobbie Box shared some of their thoughts about Meisters.
They concurred with former longtime captain Patty Phillips — who was a Local Yokel on the Carriage Inn team with Phil Haynes and Mike Szekely back in 1971-72 — who said in an interview from Florida that Meisters has always been about community.
And in the Mamas’ case, it has also been about helping out at charitable events and raising funds for a scholarship that they started in 2016 in honor of Buzzell’s memory and late former member Kim Tibbetts, following her passing last year.
“We are looking forward to helping others pursue their educational goals. We are happy to be Mountain Mamas helping others,” said Box.
In a separate interview, local community business leader Tad Furtado of the Conway Family Dental Care “Nitrous Oxides,” said his team has been “Skiing Our Gasses Off” since 2012.
“Building a Meister team and having as much fun as possible with it has allowed those of us who aren’t from here originally, like myself, to connect with the region’s deep history and culture in a way that would otherwise be hard to do,” Furtado said.
“I think this is one of the most special things about our valley; that someone not from here can so quickly become part of the community in a deep and meaningful way.”
Longtime racer Doug MacDonald, 70, now assists Hamlin, arriving Wednesday mornings at 6 a.m. with the rest of the Meister crew (Kayla Morin, Ed Bradley, Matt MacDonald, John MacDougall and Tyrell Nickerson).
Helping Hamlin with the results is Sean Doucette, grandson of late Jackson ski instructor J. Arthur Doucette of the original Carroll Reed Eastern Slope Ski School that started everything in Jackson back in 1936.
“I remember sunny March days at Cranmore, tailgating with my grandfather when they would have 10th Mountain Division races with all of their World War II friends. So, racing at Cranmore is a connection to all that because it’s skiing and it’s Cranmore. Plus, I love to race,” said Doucette, 53.
“I love Meisters because, face it, skiing is a lifetime sport,” said MacDonald. “It’s part of our history, thanks to the Eastern Slope Ski Club back in the ’30s getting all the local kids to learn to ski through the Junior Program. That continues today, and Meisters is a way for everyone to continue to get out on the mountain.”
Former Olympian Tyler Palmer, who notoriously once undonned his race suit to bomb down the Jesse E. Lyman III Memorial Downhill in the wilder days of old — continues to race today at 70, as does his daughter Taryn as members of the Stan & Dan’s team.
“Meisters is all about what we do here,” said Palmer, a member of the 1972 U.S. Olympic team with brother Terry and Madison resident David Currier. “It’s local, I like seeing the people and it’s fun.”
As for that chilly bare-chested (and bare-kneed) downhill run, Palmer said, “Be assured that I did tell Herbert (Schneider) about it before I did it. I wouldn’t have done it otherwise!”
