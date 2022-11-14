map

A weather map from WMUR shows forecast snow for the region on Wednesday. (SCREEN SHOT)

CONWAY — It’s time — at least on Wednesday — to exchange the yard rake for the snow shovel, note local weather observers.

“Get the shovel out? That I’d say would probably be pretty good advice,” said Francis Tarasiewicz, meteorologist at the Mount Washington Observatory on Monday afternoon as the summit crew forecast snow that could bring as much as 5-8 inches in the higher elevations but just a wintry mix in the lower elevations of Conway.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.