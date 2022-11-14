CONWAY — It’s time — at least on Wednesday — to exchange the yard rake for the snow shovel, note local weather observers.
“Get the shovel out? That I’d say would probably be pretty good advice,” said Francis Tarasiewicz, meteorologist at the Mount Washington Observatory on Monday afternoon as the summit crew forecast snow that could bring as much as 5-8 inches in the higher elevations but just a wintry mix in the lower elevations of Conway.
Brian Fitzgerald, director of education for the Obs, said models on AccuWeather were predicting at least 2 inches for Fryeburg, Maine, and he said, “That’s usually a pretty good indicator for Conway.”
Ken Rancourt of South Conway, filling in for Ed Bergeron on WMWV 93.5-FM’s “Morning Weather Show,” and a former longtime Mount Washington director of summit operations, was predicting a lesser amount for Conway, expecting 1-3 inches for the higher elevations and a mix of precipitation for the lower elevations on Wednesday but that may be optimistic. “The word ‘sloppy’ would be the operative word down here in the valley,” said Rancourt.
AccuWeather as of Monday was forecasting partly sunny skies for North Conway for today with a high temperature of 42 degrees and a low of 26 degrees, and a mix of snow and rain for Wednesday with 2-4 inches of snow total in the morning before changing over to rain after midday, with a high temp of 37 degrees and a low of 26 Wednesday.
Tarasiewicz noted, “This will be a coastal storm … For it to be more snow of a storm, what this is really missing is a strong high pressure to the north that would allow for more northeasterly wind direction which would lock it in as a snow storm — as opposed to adding questions to the snow forecast that we have.”
He said were the storm to track slightly further south, it would mean more snow for the mountains and down in the valley — but there is uncertainty in the forecast, and if the storm were to be a little stronger and track north, it would allow for warm air from the ocean to come to the valley and the higher elevations would be a “wintry mix.”
The good news for snowsports lovers is that the cooler weather is here for at least a week if not beyond, which is a turn for the better for local ski areas hoping to get their snowguns into gear.
“It looks like a cold weather pattern coming up over the next eight days or so with likely below average temperatures for the eastern U.S.,” said Tarasiewicz. “We will have a nice big trough of the jet stream. I would say this is the boost that ski resorts have been looking for.”
Ben Wilcox, president and general manager of Cranmore Mountain Resort, told the Sun Monday that his crews planned to rev up their snowguns Monday evening to take advantage of the colder turn in the weather, noting, “We’ve gone from too mild to the next two weeks looking really good for snowmaking so the goal is to open the day after Thanksgiving.”
The Obs' Tarasiewicz commented on the recent weather swings, which saw the summit set a new high temp daily record of 52 degrees Nov. 10, breaking the previous mark of 50 degrees for that date.
Veterans Day Nov. 11 saw a high of 47 on the summit, with the warm and wet weather the result of the remnants of Nicole.
He said November on the summit usually averages 35.6 inches of snow but so far this month only about 2 inches has been recorded. October’s snowfall total was 2.1 inches, well below the 30-year average of 19 inches.
Meanwhile, Rancourt said the warm and humid weather wrought by Nicole’s remnants saw North Conway receive .56 inches of rain Friday and .59 inches Saturday for a total of 1.05 inches total.
“The temperature on average dropped about 25 degrees in 24 hours from Sunday to 7 a.m. this morning. When I went out, my birdbath was frozen, so it got down there below freezing for sure,” said Rancourt.
