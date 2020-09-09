CONWAY — A 9/11 memorial ceremony is planned for Friday in North Conway’s Schouler Park, starting promptly at 8:46 a.m.
Friday is the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and the crashing of Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pa.
State Rep. Steve Woodcock (D-Conway), a member of American Legion Post 95 and the 9/11 MWV coordinator, will serve as emcee for the program. The remembrance is open to the public, and local emergency personnel is invited and urged to attend, according to Woodcock.
8:46 a.m is the exact time that hijackers deliberately crashed American Airlines Flight 11 into floors 93-99 of the North Towers of the World Trade Center.
“This year’s annual public program, will be a brief reflective service, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic CDC suggestions will be utilized,” said Woodcock. “All people attending will be required to wear masks and participate in social distancing.”
Woodcock said the traditional group sing has been replaced by a soloist.
“Also, the normal contingent of Kennett High School students that participate has been eliminated at the request of the high school, and we’ve had community members step up and volunteered to fill those roles,” he said.
Close to 3,000 people were killed that day (265 on the four planes, including the 19 terrorists; 2,606 in the World Trade Center and the surrounding area; and 125 at the Pentagon).
“There were over 25,000 injuries and the number of substantial long-term health consequences continues to rise even to this day 19 years later,” Woodcock said.
The brief memorial service will be preceded with the distribution of American flags in the park area by Irene Jacinto and Denise Woodcock.
Pastor’s Sue Davidson of the Center Conway Methodist Church and Sean Dunker-Bendigo of the Madison Church will do the opening prayer. The Rev. John Hogue of the First Church of Christ, Congregational will present “Reflections,” and the service will close with a benediction by the Rev. John Hughes of the Conway Congregational Church.
A bell will ring four times in recognition of the four crash sites by retired fire Lt., EMT and current Conway PD Dispatcher Steve Cameron, followed by the singing of “God Bless America” by local tenor Dick Goss.
After that, representatives of the Conway and Jackson Police Departments; North Conway, Center Conway and Conway fire departments; military representative Karl Pfeil; and a representative for the civilians, Mary Hanley, will lay a rose on a Bible at the base of the American flag in the park.
The ceremony will close with the playing of taps by Stacy Sand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.