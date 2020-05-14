CONCORD — On Wednesday, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced eight deaths and 63 new positive test results for COVID-19.
There have now been 3,299 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. More than 1,900 COVID-19 tests were reported to DHHS on May 12, the highest one-day total to be reported to date.
Carroll County has had 37 cases.
Twelve test results have been reported through Memorial Hospital, with the last one being reported a month ago on April 15. The hospital continues to take samples for testing, with about 70 samples having been collected over the past week.
Hospital spokesman Tim Kershner cautioned however that although the hospital has not seen any new cases, people should not assume that the coronavirus is no longer present here. Carroll County has continued to see new cases reported over the past month, he said, and people should continue to use social distancing, masks, handwashing and staying at home to stay safe.
Seven new hospitalized cases were identified statewide for a total of 326 hospitalizations.
Three of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the state and has been identified in all counties.
