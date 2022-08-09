CONWAY — Despite 90-degree heat and a downpour Sunday afternoon, the Mount Washington Valley Arts Association’s 50th annual Art in the Park was the most successful ever in terms of sales and attendance, board members of the association said.
It included work by over 50 artists. Cash and ribbons were awarded.
“Best of Show” went to Terri Brooks for her pastel, “Jumpin’ Jay’s,” showing the Portsmouth fish restaurant.
First place in photography went to Karen Lord. Second went to Bob Grant for “Yellow Stone Tree” and third place to Julie L’Heureux for “Croissant with Honey.”
In two-dimensional art, Maryellen Moran took first place for her oil painting, “Pondering.” Second went to Clare Arentzen for her acrylic, “Nuzzling Gulls,” and third went to James O’Donnell for his oil, “Forest Patch.”
In 3-D art, first place went to Kelly Gallant, “Field of Daisies” (fiber art); second place, John Girouard, “One Legged Bird;” and third place, Chris Hobson, “Beehive Cat Pen,” (acrylic).
Honorable mentions were: Chris Muzerall, “Hummingbird Nest” (oil); Rebecca M. Fullerton, “Mount Willard Winter” (oil); Virginia Moore, “After the Storm” (alcohol art); Pat Barker, “Monarch” (wineglass); Rosemarie Ferry, “Mountain Sunset” (stained glass); Olivia Horigan, “Galley Kitchen” (graphite); Rosemary Gerbutavich, “Scattered Wishes” (watercolor); and Joanne Paradis, “Best Stick in the Wood” (wood burning).
Judges were painters Peter Abate of West Newfields; Kimberly Meuse of Ogunquit, Maine; Norman T. Royle of Wakefield; and Ron Harrison of Marblehead, Mass.; and photographer Gary LaPierre of Beverly, Mass.
“It says a lot about a community when folks are willing come out in blistering heat to support a group of artists. ... It tells us that the opportunity to meet artists and makers in person, see their work up close and have a conversation are all worth far more than looking at art on a screen,” noted MWVAA board member Rebecca Fullerton on Facebook after the show.
She also saluted dj Kristen Corrigan of Magic 104/WMWV 93.5-FM as well as the food vendors on site.
Event co-chairs were Sarah W. Eastman of Kearsarge and Virginia Moore of Albany.
"It was our most successful ever, despite the heat,' said Eastman. "We will be meeting soon as we always do each year to discuss possible improvements. One could be to shorten it to one day or to move it to fall as let's face it, with global warming, hot summer days are going to continue in the future."
Sponsors included the Robert and Dorothy Goldberg Charitable Foundation (the Goldbergs, longtime readers will recall, were avid collectors of paintings from the White Mountain School of Art); White Mountain Puzzles, Hannaford, the Berry Companies, White Mountain Oil and Propane, North Country Fair Jewelers, Settlers Green, the Conway Daily Sun, Minuteman Press, Vintage Frameworks, Big Dave's Bagels and Deli, the Met Coffeehouse and WMWV 93.5-FM Radio.
