CONWAY — State Senate President Chuck Morse and state Sen. Jeb Bradley attracted about 50 people Monday to the North Conway Community Center for a town hall-style meeting organized by the Mt. Washington Valley Republican Committee.
Morse (R-Salem) is seeking to unseat U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-Exeter) in November's election. Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) represents Carroll County in the New Hampshire Legislature.
It was a chance for the audience to ask questions of the two longtime politicians, and many took advantage of the opportunity, resulting in topics that included impeaching President Joe Biden and mask mandates in local schools.
Several kids were there, and MWV Republicans chair Steven Steiner gave 8-year-old Ivan Potosky of Bartlett the floor. Ivan said he thought masks should be made optional, garnering applause from the crowd.
"The message was, are you going to make masks mandated or optional?" Steiner told Morse and Bradley.
Bradley said a bill called HB 1131 has reached his committee that would address mask use in schools. The bill would prohibit schools from implementing such mandates and says educators who violate it may face discipline from the state school board. But Bradley anticipates changes to the bill.
"The fact that masks were mandated for so long after the emergency order was lifted was problematic," he added. "I think that people have realized that there's a lot of harm done — kids not being able to socialize, mental health issues, inability to learn."
Attendee Robert Chase asked what changes will be made to HB 1131.
Bradley said he'd like to see the penalty lifted.
"If we make it clear that the way that bill was written the first couple of sections, they should not be a problem," said Bradley and Morse latter added that he felt the law could be enforced by the courts without a penalty clause that would directly punish school officials and staff.
The bill says the courts can overturn school districts' mask mandates.
Deni Weeks of Tamworth said a group called the Mount Washington Valley Mama Bears was formed in response to mask mandates.
"We were born and created of forced mask mandates, corrupt school boards and The Conway Daily Sun’s bestowal, a jeweled crown, 'domestic terrorists'," said Weeks, who said she hopes HB 1131 passes.
"These beautiful free spirits have suffered so much," said Weeks, referring to the four or so small children in front of her.
Kevin Clifford introduced his school-age children, son, Danya, a freshman at Kennett High, and daughter Ananasticya, a fifth-grader at Madison Elementary School.
Clifford said Ananasticya had been given accommodations at Madison Elementary but had to mask elsewhere like the school bus.
Ananasticya said masks made it "hard to breathe" and Danya said in his eighth grade year students had to wear masks in "a hot stuffy room when it was 80 degrees outside."
Bradley said he sympathized, noting he had to wear a mask on a plane for hours recently and it made his ears hurt.
At another point in the meeting, Morse said he supported Education Freedom Accounts to let parents apply for state funding in order to afford private school tuition.
"We heard from parents that they were sick and tired of what was going on with schools," said Morse. "I know what you're fighting for, whether it's masks or vaccines."
Conway Village Fire District Commissioner Mike DiGregorio asked about vaccine mandates.
Bradley replied the Biden administration is threatening to withhold about $2.3 billion in funding for hospitals if New Hampshire lets health-care workers skip on vaccines.
"I think that's a problem," said Bradley. "None of us have supported vaccine mandates. It just it's not the way I'd govern; certainly not the way Chuck would govern."
State Rep. Karen Umberger (R-Conway) asked Morse about China. Morse said China is making it clear it feels in charge now.
"They basically took over the airwaves and said, 'We're running the Olympics, and then we'll run the world next,' said Morse of China.
"Well, Biden stood there and did nothing. Maggie Hassan stood there and did nothing as well," he added.
Attendee Maureen Blanchard asked if Morse would support impeaching President Joe Biden.
Morse replied that the U.S. needs to be "a nation of laws" but that has not been the case of late. As examples, he said the people involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol are being held in jail but the people who "burned down Washington" haven't even been prosecuted.
Morse also suggested Republicans shouldn't sit on a committee that's investigating former President Donald Trump because no laws were broken.
"If there's a law that's been broken, I support going after somebody, but just like, I don't support the committee that's basically going after Donald Trump right now, I wouldn't support anything unless there's laws being broken," said Morse.
"You don't know about the laptop from hell?" asked Blanchard referring to a Biden's son's misplaced laptop that allegedly contains evidence of the Biden family's corruption.
"I'm not involved in that at this point," said Morse, adding he's focused on state politics. "I've been your Senate president."
The Sun asked Morse if he would like to see the former president re-elected.
"The one thing I think you have to worry about right now is 2022 and that's getting me elected," said Morse, who received applause. "I think that's the most important."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.